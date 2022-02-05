Paula’s mask falls off, and her marriage to Baby turns into a funeral · TV News

Paula Terrare’s (Giovanna Antonelli) mask will fall off during her marriage to Baby (Vladimir Brichta) in The More Life, the Better!. Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) will invade the ceremony and will expose the lie told by the dondoca about a terminal illness to force the América player to stay with her in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters, Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will invent that she has terminal cancer to end the romance between Nedda’s (Elizabeth Savala) and Rose’s (Bárbara Colen) son. The farce will have the effect expected by the owner of Cosméticos Terrare, and the footballer will end everything with the great love of youth to stay with the businesswoman.

Even Paula’s main enemy will be sensitive to her supposed state of health. Carmem, who deep down has a great admiration for her main competitor, will be devastated by the disease.

Flávia’s friend (Valentina Herszage) will be able to accomplish her main goal of going down the aisle with Neném in the scenes that air on February 23. She will wear the same wedding dress from her first union, with Celso (Candido Damm).

The ceremony at the Church of São Judas Tadeu, however, will become a funeral. Angry at being made a muggle, Carmem will deliver all of Paula’s lie in a revengeful tone.

Joao Miguel JR/TV Globo

Paula dressed as a bride in soap opera

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela is on the air until May. Next, the station will air Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

