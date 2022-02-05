Paulo Sousa loses medallion to Fla-Flu; coach breaks his head to assemble unprecedented strategy

Next Sunday (6), there’s Fla-Flu at Maracanã. With the weight of the tradition of the Clássico, Mengão faces the rival still in a rhythm of adaptation to the work of coach Paulo Sousa. However, this Friday (4), it came to light that the Portuguese coach must have a significant drop in the lineup of the 11 who will start the match.

According to journalist Vêne Casagrande, goalkeeper Diego Alves is out of the duel that takes place at Nilton Santos Stadium: “Diego Alves is out of the weekend’s Fla-Flu classic. Flamengo’s coaching staff no longer has the goalkeeper and hopes to have the player in the middle of the week, against Audax-RJ. Hugo, therefore, is the likely replacement”, published the journalist on his Twitter profile.

Although he has problems with his left knee, complaining of constant pain, the Rubro-Negro medical department claims that Diego Alves is not out due to injury. The medallion has not yet been fielded in 2022.

In addition to not having his number 1, coach Paulo Sousa also needs to digest a doubt that hangs over the squad. There is the possibility of displacing Filipe Luís as the third defender and if he chooses such a tactical scheme, he will have to choose who takes the left wing. The tendency is for Everton Ribeiro to play such a role. However, if Filipe Luís acts as another name in the defense, Mengão’s probable lineup in Fla-Flu should be: Hugo, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Isla, Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta; Gabriel.