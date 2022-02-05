Petrobras completes sale of hub in Alagoas for US$ 300 million

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) finalized the sale of its participation in seven concessions, called Polo Alagoas, to the company Origin Energia SA (formerly Petro+). The operation was concluded after the receipt by Petrobras of US$ 240 million.

The amount received at closing is added to the amount of US$ 60 million paid to Petrobras upon signing the sales contract, totaling US$ 300 million.

According to Petrobras, this operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of capital allocation, “aimed at maximizing value and greater return to society”.

“Petrobras continues to increasingly focus its resources on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, where it has demonstrated a great competitive advantage over the years, producing better quality oil with lower greenhouse gas emissions,” he added.

Petrobras sells Polo Alagoas

The Alagoas Hub comprises seven production concessions, six onshore (Anambé, Arapaçu, Cidade de São Miguel dos Campos, Furado, Pilar and São Miguel dos Campos), in the State of Alagoas, and the concession for the Paru field located in shallow waters, with a water depth of 24 meters.

The hub’s average production in 2021 was 1,620 bpd of oil and condensate and 550,000 m³/d of gas, generating 0,810 bpd of LNG (net natural gas).

In addition to the fields and their production facilities, the Alagoas Natural Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) is included in the transaction, with a processing capacity of 2 million m³/day and responsible for processing 100% of the complex’s gas. and by the generation of LGN.

