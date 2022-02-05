Phil Spencer battled skeptics from Microsoft itself to make Xbox Game Pass a reality

An interesting in-depth article in the Outline is dedicated to Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, which sheds light on different phases of the career of the new CEO of Microsoft Gaming, also exploring some background on the design of the Xbox Game Pass, a service that Spencer had to defend heavily at an initially skeptical Microsoft.

Spencer will be honored by the Academy Of Interactive Arts & Sciences with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award during the upcoming DICE Awards, which is why these retrospective articles on the backstory of the character in question also surface.

Having recently ascended to the newly created role of CEO of Microsoft Gaming, much of the recent success is probably due to the success of Xbox Game Pass, which however did not have an easy life at first.

According to what was reported in the Outline article, in 2017 the Xbox group began to interact directly with the CEO of Microsoft: at the time Satya Nadella had just taken over the command of the company and a few months later Phil Spencer was established as manager of Xbox. . For some time, Spencer had been cultivating the idea of ​​a “Video Game Netflix”, trying to apply the idea of ​​cloud services and subscriptions in the field of video games.

Microsoft had long since transitioned from the standard model to cloud-based subscriptions with great success, but the idea of ​​applying it to games was not easy for many to swallow. “We are just scratching the surface of what this new model can offer the industry”, Spencer said at the time, but to be able to propose it to the public he had to go through a phase of intense discussion: “At meetings, the same Xbox team continually presented arguing for demonstrate how Game Pass could not have worked, including the low participation of publishers or the possibility of lost profits” recalls Richard Irving, a former member of the Xbox team.

However, “He wouldn’t take no for an answer”, reports Irving of Spencer, “He always found a way to make it work”, perhaps also thanks to what is considered incredible patience, as also referred to by Sarah Bond: “He usually thinks about things for a long time, he often encourages me to be patient.” Eventually, positive reception came during a rally with several Microsoft leaders in 2018 in Washington, through a live demonstration of multiplayer via cloud gaming between multiple players on different platforms around the world.

Seeing all this work made him convinced that Xbox Game Pass could be profitable as well as beneficial to consumers. The cloud helped Phil Spencer to make this project a reality and for Microsoft to bet on Xbox, including buying big publishers like Bethesda and Activision Blizzard.

