Photo of Intel Arc “Alchemist” graphics card appears on Discord

Model is the third test version of the Arc line leaked on the internet

Four images of Intel Arc Alchemist leaked on the internet. The model, which appears to be a third engineering version of the GPUhad three photos released by the website VideoCardz and one last in Intel Discord Server.

Intel Arc Alchemist with 16GB or 12GB?

THE PCB gives video card photographed has at least eight memory modules, which can indicate either that it is the top-of-the-line model with 16 GB or a GPU with 12 GB. THE board has two fans and has three inputs for DisplayPort and one for HDMI.



If you don’t say that the GPU is cute, you lied. Fourth image was released on Intel’s server on DiscordSource: Playback/VideoCardz.

Also, the PCB doesn’t seem to have any changes in its design, when compared to the previous leaks released by the leaker (reliable) Moore’s Law is Dead. Even the power connectors seem to be the same as in the other versions: a six-pin and an eight-pin connector. What has changed in PCB was the color, as well as the chassis of the video card which changed from white to black.



– Continues after advertising –

Intel Arc: Intel’s GPUs

Intel Arc is the brand for gaming-focused graphics cards from Intel. It was introduced on August 16, 2021 and will compete in the entry-level and mid-range segment against Nvidia GeForce and AMD Radeon. What is speculated so far is that its most powerful GPUs will compete against the RTX 3070 and RX 6700 XT, while the entry chip will rival the GTX 1660 Super.

Your first family video cards and the Intel Arc Alchemist, which will be released in the first quarter of 2022. The first generation will be based on the Xe-HPG (High Performance Graphics) microarchitecture. The other architectures that will be present in the GPU family are Xe-LP for the simplest cards, Xe-HPC (High Performance Computing) and Xe-HP for servers. Intel has already announced that its boards will support DisplayPort 2.0.

OFFICIAL: AMD Zen4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs and RDNA3 Radeon RX 7000 GPUs still in 2022

New components promise to deliver significant performance gains



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Tech Power Up, VideoCardz