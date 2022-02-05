PIS/Pasep: salary bonus will be deposited for 154 thousand workers who did not receive in 2021 by mistake | Economy

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported that about 154,000 workers will receive between February and March the salary bonus for the base year 2019. Payment will begin this Tuesday (8), following the calendar of regular PIS/Pasep payments for 2022.

According to the ministry, these workers “had an error in the processing of the salary allowance for base year 2019”, but they will not have to take any action to request payment. “The amount will be deposited in a digital account of Caixa”, he informed.

Those who received, on average, up to two monthly minimum wages with a formal contract and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days in that year are entitled to the 2019 salary bonus. It is also necessary that the worker had already been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in that year, and with the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial, depending on the company category.

The amount of the 2019 salary bonus was between R$92 and R$1,100, according to the number of months worked during the 2019 base year.

PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

R$ 208 million forgotten from Pis/Pasep

Another 320 thousand forgot to withdraw

The universe of 320,000 workers who failed to withdraw the PIS-Pasep salary bonus for 2019 and released between 2020 and 2021 will have to wait until the end of March to be able to apply for the undrawn benefit. There are R$ 208 million that were released between July 2020 and June 2021 – but that were forgotten by the beneficiaries.

To receive the late amount, the worker will have to make a request to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, as of March 31.

The request can be made, in person, at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor or by e-mail [email protected], putting the acronym of the state in which you reside in place of “uf”.

“When requesting the re-issuance of the benefit, the worker will have until December 29, 2022 to withdraw. If this does not occur, he can only ask for the re-issuance in the next year’s calendar”, informs the ministry.

How to consult the benefit

To find out if you are entitled and when and how much you will receive from the salary bonus, the worker can call 158 or consult the digital work card.

To download the Digital Work Card application on your cell phone, click on the links below.

If the worker already has the application, it is recommended that he update it. He must access the system with the CPF and password of gov.br or register in case of first access. Then click on Benefits and then on Salary Allowance. In this field, he will know whether or not he is qualified for the benefit.

Private sector workers can also consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

Workers linked to Pasep can also consult the Banco do Brasil link. There is also the option of calling the BB Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

2022 Payment Calendars

This year’s PIS/Pasep salary bonus payment schedule starts on February 8 for workers in the private sector and on February 15 for public servants.

Beneficiaries can withdraw the money until December 29.

Around 23 million workers are entitled to the salary bonus in 2022 – 22 million receive PIS and 1 million receive Pasep. The total amount paid is BRL 21.82 billion (BRL 19.5 billion in PIS).

The payment calendar takes into account the month of birth, for workers in the private sector, and the final registration number, for public servants.

See the calendars below:

The value of the salary allowance can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.