PIS will be paid to 154 thousand who did not receive in 2021 by mistake – 05/02/2022 – Mercado

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported that about 154,000 workers who had an error in processing the 2019 salary bonus will receive the amounts this year. Payments start this Tuesday (8).

These workers do not need to take any action to request the values, according to the ministry. The benefit will be deposited into a Caixa digital account between February and March, according to the regular 2022 payment calendar.

The allowance may not have been processed correctly due to flaws in the workers’ data reported by the employer in Rais (Annual Social Information Report).

Types of processing errors

Incomplete or outdated information

Error or lack of PIS/Pasep number

Absence of the PIS/Pasep number when filling out or even sending it with a wrong number are among the reasons that may have generated the processing failure. In such cases, it is necessary to contact the employer and request the correction.

To check if the information provided is up-to-date and correct, it is necessary to access the Rais worker’s query system.

How to check if there is an error in the PIS number informed by the employer

The Digital Work Card application must be downloaded or updated on mobile phones with Android operating system and iOS system. According to the ministry, it is highly recommended that workers update to the latest version of the application.

Open the app and click “Sign in”

Log in with your CPF number, click “Continue” and enter your gov.br system password; if not, you will need to register

In the bottom horizontal menu, click on “Contracts”

Click on the option that shows the name of the company worked and for which you want to know the number informed

In “Details”, check the number informed in “PIS/Pasep”

The number informed in Rais must be the same as the one in the contract registration in the app

Another failure to fill out that can lead to an error in the processing of the benefit is the lack of the PIS number in the Digital Work Card. This number can be checked on the Meu INSS website, through the Cnis (National Social Information Registry), on the FGTS application and on the Caixa Trabalhador application.

If the employer has not submitted the declaration by the deadline, or has sent it late, omitting information or including a false or inaccurate declaration, the establishment is subject to a fine, according to the ministry.

Error can delay payment by a year

According to the ministry, “any wrong information or information that differs from those recorded in government databases implies the non-identification of the worker and, consequently, the non-entitlement to the benefit”. When this occurs, it is up to the employer to correct the information provided. “Having done that, only in the subsequent payment calendar will the worker have his right processed again”, informs the folder.

For this reason, this year, workers who had the data incorrectly informed and subsequently corrected receive this year.

Amount of the PIS/Pasep allowance

The amount paid varies according to the number of months worked in the reference year. Fractions of 15 days or more are considered as 30 days.

Months worked in the base year allowance amount

1 BRL 101.00

two BRL 202.00

3 BRL 303.00

4 BRL 404.00

5 BRL 505.00

6 BRL 606.00

7 BRL 707.00

8 BRL 808.00

9 BRL 909.00

10 BRL 1,010.00

11 BRL 1,111.00

12 BRL 1,212.00







See this year’s payment schedule:

PIS PAID IN CAIXA TO WORKER WITH SIGNED CARD

born in receive from receive until

January 08/02/2022 12/29/2022

February 02/10/2022 12/29/2022

March 02/15/2022 12/29/2022

April 02/17/2022 12/29/2022

May 02/22/2022 12/29/2022

June 02/24/2022 12/29/2022

July 03/15/2022 12/29/2022

August 03/17/2022 12/29/2022

September 03/22/2022 12/29/2022

October 03/24/2022 12/29/2022

November 03/29/2022 12/29/2022

December 03/31/2022 12/29/2022







PASEP PAID BY BANCO DO BRASIL TO PUBLIC SERVANTS