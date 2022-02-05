PIS will be paid to 154 thousand who did not receive money after error in 2021

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported today that it will pay the 2019 base year salary bonus to 154,000 workers who stopped receiving the money due to a processing error.

The deposit will be made between the months of February and March, following the current payment schedule.

In a note, the ministry stated that workers “had an error in processing the 2019 base year salary allowance” and that it will not be necessary to take any action to receive the payment. “The amount will be deposited into a digital account of Caixa”.

Who will be entitled to withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary bonus?

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the reference year;

Earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average;

Has been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

It is necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government.

The value varies according to the time worked. If the person worked all year, he/she receives a minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum.

To find out if you are entitled to the withdrawal, you can check the website of the federal government or the Digital Work Card. The “Alô Trabalhador” call center, telephone 158, is also available for assistance.

320,000 people did not receive a benefit

According to the Ministry of Labor, more than 320,000 people have not withdrawn the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for the 2019 base year. The “forgotten” amount reaches R$ 208.5 million.

In this case, workers must request the withdrawal of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance for the base year 2019 as of March 31 at one of the service units or by e-mail at [email protected] —change “uf ” by the acronym of the state in which you reside.

The service addresses can be consulted on the Ministry of Labor website.