Poland receives military equipment to reinforce Ukraine against Russia

US military equipment has begun to arrive in Poland to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Friday, as the West and Russia discuss a Russian military presence near the Ukrainian border.

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday the deployment of nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe in the coming days, amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine.

About 1,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, will be deployed to Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and the Pentagon said on Wednesday, but they will only stay temporarily.

On Thursday, the Polish Defense Minister announced that an “advanced group” had already arrived in Poland.

“This is a clear sign of allied solidarity,” he wrote on Twitter, posting photos of soldiers unloading equipment from a Hercules C-130 transport plane.

It is still unclear when the US troops will arrive and where they will be stationed. The Polish Defense Ministry’s operations center forwarded Reuters’ question to the US Army, which did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.