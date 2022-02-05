Pope: Fraternity is the anchor of humanity’s salvation

On the II International Day of Human Fraternity, convened by the United Nations, Francis reaffirms that fraternity is the only possible path for humanity wounded by wars. “Either we are brothers or everything falls apart.”

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

Today is not the time for indifference: either we are brothers or everything collapses. Pope Francis’ message for the II International Day of Human Fraternity is not a tragic premonition, but an invitation to change course, in the face of a reality made of “wars in pieces”.

The video message was sent to the participants of the roundtable held at Expo Dubai 2020, with the participation of representatives of the Holy See and high religious exponents of Al-Azhar University in Cairo.

In particular, the Pontiff salutes Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, with whom he signed the Document on Human Fraternity three years ago, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and two institutions: the High Committee for Human Fraternity and the General Assembly of UN, which sanctioned this Day with a resolution in December 2020.

under the same sky

The pandemic, says Francis, has shown that no one can save themselves alone. We are all different, but all equal in dignity and “regardless of where and how we live, skin color, religion, social class, sex, age, health and economic conditions, we all live “Under the same heaven”, which is precisely the theme of this second edition.

And for this reason, we must recognize ourselves as brothers, since fraternity is one of the fundamental and universal values ​​at the basis of relations between peoples.

But “under the same heaven”, those who believe in God have an additional role to play, which is to help our brothers and sisters to raise their gaze and prayer to heaven.

“Let us raise our eyes to Heaven, because whoever worships God with a sincere heart also loves his neighbor.”

walk together

The Pope makes a proposal: to walk together, because today is the opportune time, it is not the time of indifference or forgetfulness.

“Either we are brothers or everything falls apart. And this is not a merely literary expression of tragedy, no, it is the truth! Either we are brothers or everything collapses, we see it in small wars, in this third world war in pieces, people are destroyed, children have nothing to eat, education is reduced… It is destruction. Either we are brothers or everything falls apart.”

The journey of fraternity is long and difficult, Francis notes, but it is the anchor of salvation for humanity. To the many threatening signs, to the dark times and the logic of conflict, it is necessary to respond with the sign of fraternity, inviting the other to undertake a common path. “Not the same, no, brothers, each with its own personality, with its own uniqueness.”

Finally, the Pope invites everyone to commit themselves to the cause of peace, responding to the problems and concrete needs of the least, the poor, those who are defenceless.