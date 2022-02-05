Portugal changes testing and vaccination requirements for travelers

The Council of Ministers of Portugal approved this Thursday (3) the decree-law that changes the rules for obtaining the health pass that authorizes travelers to circulate through the country.

With the change, those who have a vaccination certificate for covid-19 recognized in Portuguese territory – that is, those citizens who have been immunized within the European Union – no longer need to present the result of a negative test for the disease upon disembarkation.

The document also gains an expiration date from now on: for the vaccination certificate to be accepted, the bearer must have been immunized with the second dose more than 14 days ago and less than 270 days ago, that is, 9 months. The pass of those who received the booster dose, however, does not expire.

If you have not been vaccinated in the block, the visitor can still obtain the document through testing, available for those who undergo a nucleic acid amplification molecular test (as is the case with PCR) in the last 72 hours, as before.

The certificate can still be issued to anyone who has a negative result in an antigen test, which now has a shorter deadline: it must have been carried out up to 24 hours before, and no longer within 48 hours.

Portugal is experiencing the moment of its highest number of infections due to covid-19, but far from the death numbers of January 2021, when the disease had its most lethal wave in the country. In the last week, an average of 50,000 new cases and 40 new deaths per day were recorded.