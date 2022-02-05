Praisce Capital and Diamante Corretora sign share swap operation and outline expansion plans

SÃO PAULO – Praisce Capital, one of XP’s oldest and most traditional independent agents’ offices, and Diamante Corretora, formed by internationally renowned leaders in the sale of life insurance, have just signed a share swap operation.

“It was the missing detail,” says Antonio Marmo Jr., CEO of Curitiba-based Praisce Capital. “We are ready to show the direction I believe the investment advisory profession should take.”

For Marmo, who was the first professor at XP Educação in the early 2000s, the plan is to accelerate an aggressive expansion across Brazil. His bet is on diversification.

The entrepreneur says that, over the course of 18 years, Praisce Capital has become a group with different solutions such as wealth law, technological infrastructure, custom software and app development, M&A, relationship manager, family office and wealth services, outsourcing in controllership. , internal processes and people management and, recently, even real estate.

“We got the most difficult of all, which is the credibility of our client in leaving his money under our investment advice at XP. The rest has shown to be an obvious path, such as selling the property of that same client or taking care of the entire technological infrastructure of the PJ client, satisfying their financial and property needs.”

The mining company Diamante Corretora enhances the Praisce ecosystem. According to Ana Diamante, the brokerage’s CEO, this union will bring more benefits to clients, who will be able to count on the assistance of highly qualified professionals, who will be able to guide them on the best choice in relation to insurance and investments.

The expansion plans of the Praisce group for the next three years are aggressive. “Our goal is to carry out the ‘Series A’ funding round in the first half of the year. We have already outlined the strategy for how this will be done, and when the current CVM regulation changes, we will be ahead. We are already in conversations and negotiations with potential investors and we plan to finish this stage by May”, he says.

Praisce is present in 14 cities in six states. “In three years, we want to be in 50 cities,” says the CEO. For him, this will only be possible because Praisce’s expansion model will be different from what is traditionally done in Rede XP.

“With the change in legislation, which is expected to occur in the short term, we will transform offices across Brazil into partners, maintaining the brand and culture of each entrepreneur, but delivering very important synergies and a much greater variety of products that diversify revenue”, says Marmo.

“Thus, the main partners and advisors of the offices only need to think about the client, on how to better serve them and focus on the commercial.” According to Marmo, talks are underway with seven offices.

Currently, the companies of the Praisce group have a team of 260 people; the plan is to hire another 100 vacancies by the end of the year. “Our expectation is to grow 50% a year until 2025, and for that, we need a lot of good people, willing to write a new chapter in the Brazilian financial and advisory market”, says Marmo.

