Pregnant woman has scalp ripped off and dies after nearly being strangled by her own hair in a job interview

A 21-year-old girl nearly strangled to death by her own hair after it became tangled in a factory machine, which ripped off your scalpduring a job interview.

The case took place at the Svarmet factory in Borisov, Belarus, which produces welding wires and electrodes. The information is from the British newspaper Daily Mail.

Young woman was almost hanged by her own hair and had her scalp ripped off during a job interview – reproduction



How did it happen?

According to the publication, Umida Nazarova, 21, was nearly two months pregnant. The young woman was applying for a new job.

When senior employees showed her around the factory, her loose hair got caught in a machine and wrapped around her neck.

Umida’s mother, Olga, reported that her throat was sore and that “if her scalp hadn’t been ripped off, she would have been strangled right there by her own hair.”

In addition to losing the baby, the young woman suffered very serious injuries and did not regain consciousness, being declared dead some time after the incident.

The victim’s father, Dmitry, criticized those responsible for the factory. “They saw that she had long hair, so why didn’t they give her something to cover it up?” he asked.

Judgment

The Belarus Investigative Committee stated that the official responsible for the interview was showing the young woman the factory and stopped the presentation for a few moments to make a record.

By the time he turned around again, the victim was already lying on the floor, unconscious and with her hair tangled in the machine.

The professional was convicted by the court of “failure to perform his official duties due to dishonest and negligent attitude causing the death of a person”.