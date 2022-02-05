Prepare your pocket: Aneel proposes a loan of up to R$ 10.8 billion, and the electricity bill will be more expensive in 2023

The proposal presented by the technical area of ​​the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) predicts that the loan to the electric sector will be up to R$ 10.8 billion, divided into two installments.

The funds will be used to cover the costs of emergency measures adopted as a result of the serious water crisis that the country faced throughout 2021. The proposal is still under discussion at a meeting of the collegiate board.

The financial operation was authorized by the government through a Provisional Measure (MP) regulated by a presidential decree. The loan should avoid high increases in consumer tariffs in 2022, the year of presidential elections. Aneel’s proposal provides that payment will be made in monthly installments, starting in 2023.

According to the presentation by the agency’s technical area, the loan will be divided into two installments. The first, which should total up to BRL 5.6 billion, will cover the balance of the Bandeiras account in April 2022, after the end of the water shortage flag, the import of energy for July and August and the bonus granted to consumers who saved energy.

The second installment, limited to R$ 5.2 billion, would be intended to cover the partial costs of plants contracted in an emergency auction held in December last year. The presidential decree provides that “supplementary financial operations will be accepted until May 2022 to cover the total or partial value of the costs related to fixed income referring to the competences from May to December 2022.”

This Thursday (3), the board of the regulatory agency approved the opening of public consultation only on the proposal of the value and conditions of the loan installment referring to the costs of emergency measures. The second stage, related to the emergency auction, will be defined until May.

