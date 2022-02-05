PT announces that it withdrew from Humberto Costa’s pre-candidacy in Pernambuco in favor of PSB | Elections 2022

The national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), announced this Friday (4) the withdrawal of Senator Humberto Costa’s pre-candidacy for the government of Pernambuco in the 2022 elections in order to facilitate a national alliance with the PSB in around former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
According to Gleisi Hoffmann, the decision was taken after a meeting with Lula and Humberto Costa himself this Friday.
Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, senator Humberto Costa and deputy Gleisi Hoffmann after a meeting in which it was decided to withdraw from the party’s pre-candidacy in Pernambuco — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure
“Even leading the polls, fellow senator Humberto Costa gave up running for the government of Pernambuco to unify popular forces in the state and in Brazil, to defeat Bolsonaro and his setbacks. Political grandeur and detachment that we salute today in a meeting with Lula,” he wrote on a social network.
The decision is another step by the PT to pacify the discussions between the party and the PSB in the formation of a party federation. Pernambuco was pointed out as one of the impasses for the realization of the union.
The name of Humberto Costa had been confirmed as a pre-candidate for governor of Pernambuco last December.
At the time, in a post on social media, the senator already pondered that the continuity of the candidacy was linked to the “discussion of a national alliance of which the PSB is a first-time partner”.
Last Thursday (3), Lula met with the state governor, Paulo Câmara (PSB), to discuss the electoral campaign in Pernambuco.
At the meeting, the Chamber announced the choice of federal deputy Danilo Cabral (PSB-PE) to run for state government.
With the withdrawal of Costa’s candidacy, the expectation is that the PT will formalize regional support for the slate headed by the PSB. In the arrangement, the PT articulates the choice of the candidate for the Senate.
When commenting on the decision, also on a social network, Senator Humberto Costa said that the measure was a “political gesture towards the PSB”.
“We did this because we want to pave, above any personal interests, a path of union in favor of hope and a new Brazil. In this challenge, Pernambuco is strategic and has a very important weight”, she said.