PT makes official withdrawal of candidacy in Pernambuco to advance in alliance with PSB

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, made official this Friday 4th the withdrawal of Senator Humberto Costa’s pre-candidacy for the government of Pernambuco. The decision, informed by Capital Letter on Thursday 3, it is an important step in the articulation between PT and PSB for the formation of a federation, which would still have PCdoB and PV, for the next four years.

Thus, PT members should support federal deputy Danilo Cabral, a socialist candidate nominated by governor Paulo Câmara, who is in the last year of his 2nd term. The agreement also paves the way for officializing the pessebist endorsement of former President Lula – already enshrined, either via coalition or federation.

“Even leading the polls, comrade Humberto Costa gave up running for the government of Pernambuco to unify popular forces in the state and in Brazil, to defeat Bolsonaro and his setbacks. Political grandeur and detachment that we salute today in a meeting with Lula”, wrote Gleisi on social media.

Overcoming the differences in Pernambuco, however, does not completely resolve the pending issues for the realization of the center-left federation. There are states in which PT and PSB put their foot down for their own candidacies, such as São Paulo.

For the São Paulo election, the PT members do not consider giving up the casting of Fernando Haddad – leader of the polls without former governor Geraldo Alckmin – and the pessebists insist on the name of Márcio França.