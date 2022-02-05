PT triggers TCU to prevent assembly that would authorize Eletrobras privatization

Due to irregularities in the process of selling the electrobrasthe leader of the PT bench in the Chamber, Reginaldo Lopes, and the deputies Bohn Gass, Erika Kokay, Henrique Fontana, john daniel, Leonardo Monteiro and Leo de Britoasked the court Union accounts (TCU) to impose a precautionary measure to prevent the holding of the meeting that would approve the privatization of the company.

For PT parliamentarians, the meeting, scheduled for February 22, cannot take place because there are two proposals for inspection and control (PFCs) in the Chamber, authored by Leo de Brito, which point to irregularities in the process of privatization.

In the action, the deputies also ask the control body to “adopt legal measures to determine criminal, civil and administrative liability” eventually practiced by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerqueand the president of Eletrobras, Rodrigo Limp Nascimento, in the process of preparing the privatization of Eletrobras.

What do the inspection and control proposals say?

The inspection and control proposal (PFC 55/2021) points out that Public Consultation 48/2021 – which aimed to obtain subsidies to improve the draft concession contract that will regulate the exploitation of hydraulic energy potential as a result of the privatization of Eletrobras – did not comply with numerous formalities defined by law.

Among them, PT members highlight the absence of a regulatory impact analysis (AIR), which should contain a “broad and detailed assessment of the impacts resulting from the proposals contained in the technical studies and submitted to Public Consultation”.

According to the representation, even the public consultation stage – which should have civil society collaboration on the concession contract – was circumvented. According to PT members, the draft rules for the Public Consultation were “extremely generic, vague and silent, without the necessary technical foundation for decision-making and possible contribution by sectoral agents” who participated in the discussions.

They also point out that the lack of RIA also proved the absence of a fundamental document for the correct evaluation of technical data by the participants of the Public Consultation.

In addition to all these irregularities, PT parliamentarians also claim that the duration of the Public Consultation did not comply with the legal deadlines. The deputies point out to the TCU that, instead of the 45 days defined by Law 13,848/2019 for the contribution of those interested in the debate, the period for the Public Consultation was only 20 days.

PT parliamentarians also explain to the federal control body that the inspection and control proposal (PFC 56/2021) also pointed out irregularities in the methodology and technical studies used in an ordinance of the Ministry of Mines and Energy related to the privatization of Eletrobras.

In this case, Ordinance 544 reduced by 7.34% the physical guarantees or amount of energy that a plant is contractually obliged to commercialize in view of its installed capacity. “This lack of transparency causes uncertainty and legal uncertainty in the process of privatization of Eletrobras”, they emphasize.

Another point questioned in PFC 56 is Resolution 15/2021, of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE). The action criticizes the criteria used and the systematic composition of calculations and projections so that society can carry out the “accountability” – or accountability, control, inspection – of the values ​​​​presented for the definition of bonuses by the new power generation concession contracts electricity for Eletrobras’ 22 hydroelectric plants, after privatization.

Danger to public accounts

In the document filed with the TCU, the PT members state that without the answers to the questions raised by the inspection and control proposals (PFCs), “the convening of the Assembly is an affront to the decision of the Court of Auditors and to the constitutional power of inspection of the National Congress”.

“In view of the imminent danger of this operation to Eletrobras’ finances and the public treasury, as previously mentioned, the necessary and urgent action of this Court of Auditors in order to suspend all negotiations and business initiatives aimed at the sale of assets of the company”, defend PT parliamentarians.

Related news