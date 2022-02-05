Pulse joins best-selling SUVs and C4 Cactus surpasses HR-V

The year 2022 promises to be quite busy in the SUV segment. Many premieres are scheduled and new models appeared at the end of last year causing headaches for veterans. One of them is the Fiat Pulse, which took fifth place in the ranking in January. Better than in December where it closed in seventh place.

With 3,192 units sold, the Fiat Pulse started the year strong. He still doesn’t have enough breath to fight with his cousins ​​Jeep Renegade and Compass, in addition to the Hyundai Creta – models that were above 4 thousand units sold and entered the top 10 overall. Another that was in the ranking without separation by category was the Volkswagen T-Cross.

Another highlight in January is the Citroën C4 Cactus. Since the French brand joined Stellantis, it has been steadily increasing its sales. Proof of this is that January was the best month in sales for Citroën in eight years. The result was enough to keep the Cactus among the best-selling cars for a few weeks of the month.

In closing, however, it was left out of the top 10 overall, but in eighth place among SUVs. A positive result with the right to stay ahead of the Honda HR-V. It is worth remembering that the Japanese model was already the best-selling in the category, but had its production suspended this year waiting for the new generation.

Another Japanese that slipped badly in January was the Nissan Kicks. Never has the model been so low in the ranking of the best sellers, embittering the tenth position. The reality is that, among the ten best-selling SUVs in January, according to Fenabrave data, only the Jeep Renegade sold more in January than in December.

January’s best-selling SUVs

Jeep Renegade – 4,999 units Jeep Compass – 4,905 units Hyundai Crete – 4,175 units Volkswagen T-Cross – 3,761 units Fiat Pulse – 3,192 units Toyota Corolla Cross – 2,478 units Chevrolet Tracker – 2,376 units Citroën C4 Cactus – 2,283 units Honda HR-V – 1,792 units Nissan Kicks – 1,682 units

>>Just like Juliette, BBB 22 winner will win a Fiat Pulse 0km

>>Flagra shows 2023 Jeep Renegade on its way to resales

>>Citroën C4 Cactus THP pretends to be SUV and hides being sporty | Assessment

eep Ren