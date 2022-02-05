Realme launch will come with Sony camera and promises amazing photos – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Realme 9 Pro series has been the subject of constant leaks in recent weeks and promises to bring impressive features to please the brand’s fans. And this Thursday (3), the company finally confirmed its release date for the next 16th of February.

According to what has been revealed, the Realme 9 Pro+ will be the first device in the world to feature Sony’s new IMX766 camera. For those who don’t know, this lens features a huge 1/1.56″ sensor and an extensive pixel area. In addition, it has OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for impressive photos in any situation.

To prove what the new camera is capable of, Realme also invites its fans to follow “an online photo lab experience” on February 7th. On the occasion, the company promises to reveal more details about the new generation cameras.





See too:

According to previous leaks, the Realme 9 Pro will come equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, versions with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Pro+ version will pack MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 920 chip combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal space. In addition, both should bring AMOLED screens with a built-in fingerprint reader.

The Realme 9 Pro family will be fully revealed on the 16th.