Renault Duster 2023: see photos, standard items and prices

Duster 2023 1.3 TCe will be sold in the Iconic version as Autos Segredos anticipated in November 2021. But the high price charged should drive away buyers

Renault makes the Duster 2023 official, which receives the 1.3 TCe turbo flex engine in the top-of-the-line Iconic version. Despite the new turbo engine, the suggested price of R$ 135,590 is high for a product that has not had any safety enhancements and continues to be offered only with front airbags.

The 1.3 TCe engine produces power of 162 hp at 5,550 rpm with gasoline and 170 hp with ethanol also at 5,500 rpm. The torque, regardless of which fuel, is 27.5 kgfm at 1,600 rpm. The engine is connected to the CVT gearbox that simulates eight virtual gears.

According to Renault, the top speed is 190 hp and the SUV does 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.2 seconds.

Duster 2023 1.3 TCe consumption

In data measured by Inmetro, the Duster 2023 1.3 TCe received grade A in Inmetro’s Brazilian labeling program. With gasoline, consumption on the road is 16.1 km/l and in the city it is 13.9 km/l. With ethanol, consumption is 11.7 km/l on highways and 9.9 km/l in urban areas.

The 1.6 SCe engine is already updated to meet the Proconve L-7 and according to Renault it was up to 3.9% more economical. The French brand also says that the maximum power has not changed and the SUV follows 120 hp and 16.2 kgfm of torque with ethanol in the tank. The 1.6-liter engine is still connected to the CVT XTRONIC gearbox.

Visual

Renault takes advantage of the arrival of the Duster 2023 to give a little tweak to the look. The SUV received a front frame, mirrors and roof bars with a black finish, in the Intense and Iconic versions. In addition, the Iconic, 1.6 and turbo TCe 1.3 flex versions now have wheel spreaders and seats with premium coating as standard.

The Duster 2023 has entry (30°) and exit (34°5′) angles and ground clearance of 2.37 centimeters. The trunk has a capacity of 475 liters of luggage.

versions

The vehicle is now offered in five versions: Zen, Zen CVT XTRONIC, Intense CVT XTRONIC, Iconic CVT XTRONIC equipped with the 1.6 SCe engine and also in the top of the line I conic CVT XTRONIC with the TCe 1.3 flex turbo engine.

Duster 2023 series and prices

Check the prices and standard items of each SUV version:

Zen 1.6 SCe – BRL 99,990

Black roof bars​, electric steering, manual air conditioning, LED signature headlights​, front airbags​, ABS with AFU, ESP, HSA​, three-point seat belt in all positions​, two ISOFIX rear seat, power window on all four doors​, Start&Stop​, electric lock with automatic closing (CAR)​, driver’s seat with height adjustment​, rear courtesy light​, split folding rear seat, perimeter alarm​, rear 12V socket ​, 16” steel wheels, 2DIN radio, four speakers​ and a pocketknife key.

Options: Easy Link multimedia, fog lights and 16” alloy wheels.

Zen 1.6 SCe CVT XTRONIC – BRL 108,090

All items from the Zen version + CVT XTRONIC® gearbox and chrome exhaust tip.

options: Easy Link Multimedia, fog lights, 16” alloy wheels.

Intense 1.6 SCe CVT XTRONIC – BRL 115,190

All items from the Zen CVT-X-TRONIC version + chrome front grille, body-colored door handles, fog lights, black exterior mirror, 16” alloy wheels, one-touch power windows, outside temperature indicator, courtesy light in the glove compartment and trunk, mirrors in both sunshades​, leather steering wheel​, Easy Link multimedia system, rear parking sensor​ with camera, automatic air conditioning​ and controller and speed limiter.

Iconic 1.6 SCe CVT XTRONIC – BRL 122,090

All items of the Intense version – CVT XTRONIC + Multiview system with four cameras, blind spot alert, light sensor, remote start, hands free card key, 17” diamond alloy wheels, wheel spreaders, seats with premium coating and armrest.

Iconic turbo TCe 1.3 CVT – R$ 135,590

All items from the Iconic version – CVT XTRONIC + 1.3 flex TCe (Turbo Control Efficiency) turbo engine and eight-speed CVT XTRONIC automatic transmission.

Colors

THE Renault Duster 2023 will be offered in Glacier white, Étoile silver, Dune beige, Mink brown, Vivo red, Cassiopé gray and Nacré black.

