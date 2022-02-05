Renault Duster and Oroch pickup get 1.3 turbo flex engine with 170 hp

six months after the captureThe Duster starts to offer the new engine TCe 1.3 turbo flex from Renault. The novelty debuts with the 2023 range of the compact SUV, which is already fully adjusted to the new emissions limits of the Proconve L7. But the turbo engine only appears in the top-of-the-line Iconic version, which becomes a reference in the category.

Like Captur, the Duster 1.3 turbo flex It features a CVT-type automatic transmission that simulates eight gears and has front-wheel drive. The engine generates 162 hp with gasoline and 170 hp with ethanol in the tank. According to Renault, the Duster turbo accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds, with a top speed of 190 km/h. In addition, speed resumptions are up to 36% faster.

publicity/Renault

With the new engine, the Duster TCe has an A grade in Inmetro’s Brazilian Labeling Program seal. In organ measurements, with gasoline, the average consumption on the road is 16.1 km/l and, in the city, it is 13.9 km/l. already when stocked with ethanol, it averages 11.7 km/l and 9.9 km/l, respectively. That is, the Duster turbo is economical.

A curiosity is that this engine was made by Renault in partnership with Mercedes-Benz. Because of this, the 1.3 turbo equips several models of the star brand, such as the new Class A it’s the 7 seater SUV GLB. However, the flex version debuted on the Captur, and now arrives on the Duster with the highest torque in the category. That’s 27.5 mkgf delivered at 1,600 rpm.

Renault/Disclosure

Prices and versions

All other Duster versions are equipped with the naturally aspirated 1.6 SCe engine. With the adjustments to meet the Proconve L7, its consumption improved by up to 3.9%. And without reducing the power of 120 hp and torque of 16.2 mkgf.

The Renault Duster will be offered in five versions:

Zen 1.6 SCe Manual – BRL 99,990

Main equipment: Start&Stop system? (turns off the engine in traffic), electric locks with automatic closing, electric steering, air conditioning, front airbags, brakes with ABS, electronic stability control, radio, daytime running lights in the headlights, driver’s seat with height adjustment, rear seat split, ceiling bars.