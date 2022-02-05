Renault Duster turbo 2023 is launched cheaper than Captur

Less than a year after the debut of the Captur turbo in Brazil, Renault has put a big thorn in the side of its compact SUV. The Renault Duster now has a top-of-the-line version equipped with the same turbocharged engine as its bigger brother. And with one big advantage: it’s cheaper.

At R$135,590, the Duster Iconic turbo is R$6,200 compared to the entry-level Captur turbo. Both are equipped with a 170 hp 1.3-litre turbo flex engine and 27.5 kgfm of torque. However, the Duster has undergone important platform improvements, which should make the mechanical set be better used by it.

Transmission is always CVT-type automatic, both in Duster and Captur. According to Renault, the new Duster turbo does 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds and has a top speed of 190 km/h. In terms of consumption, it scores 9.9 km/l in the city and 11.7 km/l on the highway with ethanol, with gasoline under the same conditions it reaches 13.9 km/l and 16.1 km/l.

It is worth remembering that the launch of the Duster turbo does not take the entry versions with 1.6 engine off the line. The aspirated four-cylinder continues with its 120 hp and 16.2 kgfm of torque linked to a CVT gearbox with six simulated gears (the turbo has eight gears) or a five-speed manual.

The 2023 Renault Duster line in the Intense and Iconic versions also comes with a new front frame, mirrors and roof bar with a glossy black finish. The Iconic versions, both 1.6 and 1.3 turbo, now have the outsider kit as a standard item consisting of black plastic wheel flares. Leather seats were also added.

serial items

The 2023 Renault Duster starts in the manual Zen 1.6 entry version. As standard, it has electric steering, air conditioning, LED daytime running lights, dual airbags, power windows on all four doors, height-adjustable driver’s seat, radio with MP3 and Bluetooth, start-stop and split rear seat. Multimedia center, fog lights and 16” alloy wheels are optional.

The Zen CVT version adds chrome exhaust tips and has the same standard and optional items as the manual entry model. Moving up to the Duster Intense, it gets a chrome grille, body-colored door handles, glossy black exterior mirror, 16-inch alloy wheels and one-touch power windows.

In addition to the list of standard items of the Intense version, an external temperature indicator, light in the glove compartment and trunk, mirrors in the sunshades, leather-covered steering wheel, multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning automatic, sensor and reversing camera, in addition to autopilot.

Finally, the Iconic version is offered with a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated or 1.3-liter turbocharged engine. It features a 360° camera system, blind spot alert, automatic headlight, card-style key, 17-inch diamond alloy wheels, remote start, leather seats and plastic-covered fenders.

Renault Duster 2023 prices

Zen Manual – BRL 99,990

Zen CVT – BRL 108,090

Intense CVT – BRL 115,190

Iconic CVT – BRL 122,090

Iconic Turbo CVT – BRL 135,590

