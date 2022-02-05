Renault Duster Turbo has up to 170 hp and costs R$ 135,990

The Renault Dustyer 2023 now has the 1.3 TCe H5Ht (M282 if you prefer) engine as an option, still keeping the already known 1.6 SCe. Prices start from R$99,990, but in the case of the Turbo, the price is R$135,990.

The novelty comes with 162 horsepower on gasoline and 170 horsepower on ethanol, both with 27.5 kgfm.

The set is the same as the Renault Captur Turbo, but different from this one, the 1.6 SCe engine remained in the range with 118 horsepower in gasoline and 120 horsepower in alcohol, both with 16.2 kgfm.

In both engines, the transmission is CVT Xtronic with simulation of six gears in the 1.6 and eight in the 1.3 Turbo.

On top of the 1.3 Turbo, the Renault Duster now goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds and has a top speed of 190 km/h, in addition to doing 9.9 km/l in the city and 11.7 km/l in the road, using ethanol.

With gasoline, the SUV does 13.9 km/l on the urban circuit and 16.1 km/l on the highway. From what you can see, it promises a lot and we’ll see if it really does in our NA Review soon.

Available in Zen, Intense, Iconic and Iconic Turbo versions, the Renault Duster 2023 has some differentials, such as a front frame, mirrors and roof bars with a black finish, in the Intense and Iconic versions.

The Duster Iconic now has premium upholstery wheels and seats. There are seven color options: Glacier white, Étoile silver, Dune beige, Mink brown, Vivo red, Cassiopé gray and Nacré black.

Renault Duster 2023 – Prices and version content

Zen 1.6 SCe (BRL 99,990) – Roof bars in black​, electric steering, manual air conditioning, LED signature headlights​, front airbags​, ABS with AFU, ESP, HSA​, three-point seat belt in all positions​, two ISOFIX in the rear seat, electric windows on all four doors, Start&Stop, electric lock with automatic closing (CAR), height-adjustable driver’s seat, rear courtesy light, split folding rear seat, perimeter alarm, socket 12V rear​, 16” steel wheels​, 2DIN radio, four speakers​ and pocketknife key.

options: Easy Link multimedia, fog lights and 16” alloy wheels.

Zen 1.6 SCe CVT XTRONIC® (BRL 108,090) – All items from the Zen version + CVT XTRONIC® gearbox and chrome exhaust tip.

options: Easy Link Multimedia, fog lights, 16” alloy wheels.

Intense 1.6 SCe CVT XTRONIC® (BRL 115,190) – All items from the Zen CVT-X-TRONIC version + chrome front grille​, body-colored door handles​, fog lights​, black exterior mirror, 16” alloy wheels​, one-touch power windows ​, outside temperature indicator, courtesy light in the glove compartment and trunk, mirrors in both sunshades​, leather steering wheel​, Easy Link multimedia system, rear parking sensor​ with camera, automatic air conditioning and controller, and speed limiter.

Iconic 1.6 SCe CVT XTRONIC® (BRL 122,090) – All items from the Intense version – CVT XTRONIC®+ Multiview system with four cameras, blind spot alert, light sensor, remote start, hands free card key, 17” diamond alloy wheels, wheel spreaders, seats with premium coating and armrest.

Iconic turbo TCe 1.3 CVT (BRL 135,590) – All items from the Iconic version – CVT XTRONIC®+ 1.3 flex TCe (Turbo Control Efficiency) turbo engine and eight-speed CVT XTRONIC® automatic transmission.