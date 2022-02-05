Renault launches Duster 2023 with version equipped with 1.3 turboflex engine | releases

Disclosure Renault Duster retains the lines that were shown in 2020, with just a few additional new details in the 2023 lineup.

Renault shows the 2023 lineup of the Duster with the top-of-the-line version equipped with a 1.3-litre turboflex engine, which began to be used in the renewed Captur from the middle of last year.

Among the main changes in the Renault Duster 2023

there are some new details, including the adoption of a front frame, mirrors and roof bars with a gloss black finish, in the Intense and Iconic versions.

In addition, versions Iconic, 1.6

and turbo TCe 1.3 flex

, now have wheel spreaders and seats with premium coating as standard. For the rest, the Renault Duster

remains the same as what was renewed in 2020, with a reduction in the angle of the windshield and an increase in its waistline, as well as the use of a more modern and ergonomic interior.

According to the Renault

, the Iconic 1.3 turboflex version has 170 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque, enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/l in 9.2 seconds and reach 190 km/h. According to Inmetro data, Duster

top of the line can do 16.1 km/l of gasoline in the city of 13.9 km/l. With ethanol, consumption is 11.7 km/l on highways and 9.9 km/l in urban areas.

In the other versions, the Duster

comes equipped with the already known with the 1.6 Sce aspirated, which has received improvements to meet the new phase of emissions standards (LEV7), improving consumption by up to 3.9%, without reducing the maximum power of 120 hp and torque from 16.2 kgf, still according to the Renault

. Check out the 5 versions and how the prices of the 2023 SUV line were below.

– Zen 1.6 SCe (R$ 99,990)

– Black roof bars​, power steering, manual air conditioning, LED signature headlights​, front airbags​, ABS with AFU, ESP, HSA​, three-point seat belt in all positions​, two ISOFIX in the rear seat, electric windows on all four doors, Start&Stop, electric lock with automatic closing (CAR), height-adjustable driver’s seat, rear courtesy light, split folding rear seat, perimeter alarm, 12V socket rear, 16” steel wheels, 2DIN radio, four speakers and pocketknife key.

Options: Easy Link Multimedia​, fog lights​ and 16” alloy wheels.

– Zen 1.6 SCe CVT XTRONIC (BRL 108,090

) – All items from the Zen version + CVT XTRONIC® gearbox and chrome exhaust tip.

Options: Easy Link Multimedia, fog lights, 16” alloy wheels.

– Intense 1.6 SCe CVT XTRONIC (R$ 115,190)

– All items from the Zen CVT-X-TRONIC version + chrome front grille​, body-colored door handles​, fog lights​, gloss black exterior mirror, 16” alloy wheels​, one-touch power windows ​, outside temperature indicator, courtesy light in the glove compartment and trunk, mirrors in both sunshades​, leather steering wheel​, Easy Link multimedia system, rear parking sensor​ with camera, automatic air conditioning​ and controller and speed limiter.

Optional: seat with premium coating.

– Iconic 1.6 SCe CVT XTRONIC® (R$ 122,090)

– All items from the Intense version – CVT XTRONIC + Multiview system with four cameras, blind spot alert, light sensor, remote start, hands free card key, 17” diamond alloy wheels, wheel spreaders, coated seats premium and armrest.

– Iconic turbo TCe 1.3 CVT (R$ 135,590)

– All items from the Iconic version – CVT XTRONIC + 1.3 flex TCe (Turbo Control Efficiency) turbo engine and eight-speed CVT XTRONIC® automatic transmission.