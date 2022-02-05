Rescue of 5-year-old boy trapped in well is nearing its end

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Rescue of 5-year-old boy trapped in well is nearing its end 10 Views

After four days of rescuing the boy Rayan, who fell into a 32 m pit in Morocco, the search for the boy is nearing an end. The teams continue to dig the site with shovels to avoid the risk of a landslide. The rescue is being broadcast live by the Moroccan press.

Rescuers had to dig a tunnel next to the well and a horizontal one to gain access to the boy. Meanwhile, a camera monitors the child’s health status. So far, Rayan appears with injuries on his face and appears to be very tired. Rayan is getting food, water and oxygen.

A medical team was sent to the scene to “carry out initial examinations and resuscitation interventions for the boy once he was rescued,” MAP said. A medical helicopter also awaits nearby in case of an emergency.

remember the case

The child accidentally fell into the 32-meter dry well on Tuesday (February 1), close to home. “In a moment of inattention, the boy fell into the well that was being dug. I couldn’t close my eyes all night,” the child’s father told local information website Le360. Rescuers were able to provide the boy with “water and oxygen through tubes,” according to the MAP news agency.

Rayan’s mother told the local press that she “still has hope that the boy will be rescued alive”. “Rayan was joking when he disappeared. The whole family mobilized to look for him, until we realized that he had fallen into the well,” said the woman.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years on the throne amid, once again, family crises – 05/02/2022 – World

Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, in which the UK’s longest-serving queen celebrates 70 years of reign, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved