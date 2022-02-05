Rescue of boy from well in Morocco is nearing end, officials say | World

The rescue of the boy Rayan, 5 years old, who fell into a 32-meter well in Morocco, enters the fourth day this Saturday (5). Crews continue to dig with shovels and remove rocks by hand to avoid the risk of a landslide.

A camera monitors the state of health of Rayan, who has some injuries to his face and looks tired. It also receives food, water and oxygen. (see images above).

Officials involved in the operation told the BBC that rescuers were very close to the boy, in what they called the final stage of the operation.

The workers had to dig a tunnel parallel to the well and are now working on a horizontal tunnel to gain access to the boy.

Doctors are on duty at the scene and a helicopter is ready to take the boy to the hospital once the rescue is over.

Rayan accidentally fell on Tuesday night into the 32-metre-deep, narrow and difficult-to-reach dry pit dug near his home in the small town of Tamorot, 100 kilometers from Chefchaouen in the north of the country.

Agencies report that many people arrive at the site and volunteer for the operation. In Moroccan social networks, the hashtag #SaveRayan is one of the most accessed.

“In a moment of inattention, the boy fell into the well that was being dug. I couldn’t close my eyes all night,” Rayan’s father told local information website Le360.

A relative of Rayan’s told Reuters the family first realized he was missing when they heard a muffled cry and put down a phone with the light and camera on to locate him.

“He was crying ‘lift me up,'” the man said.

From the first moments, the boy’s mother told the local press that “she still has hope that they will rescue the boy alive”.

“Rayan was playing and then disappeared at 2 pm. The whole family mobilized to look for him until we realized that he had fallen into the well”, he said.