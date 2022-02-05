Return of mining company will create 7,200 jobs starting this year



Samarco unit in Ubu, Anchieta, which will create 700 direct jobs and another 500 in outsourced jobs



Photo: Roberta Bourguignon — 12/16/2021









The complete resumption of the mining company Samarco, scheduled to take place until 2029, will anticipate the economic advance of the State and the creation of thousands of job vacancies. The forecast is that at least 7,200 job opportunities in the most varied positions will be offered with this resumption.

Samarco returned with part of its operation at the end of 2020. Concentrator 3 at the Germano Complex, pellet plant 4 at the Ubu Unit and ore pipeline 2 were reactivated. Currently, the company operates with 26% of its production capacity .

Now, the mining company has announced the anticipation of the full return of its activities in Ubu, Anchieta, on the southern coast of the state by one year, scheduled for 2030.

The company informed that “it has signed a cooperation agreement with Vale, whose expectation is to optimize its production activities”. The cooperation, which is based on the execution of a series of contracts between the parties, involves exchanges of areas, agreements for the purchase and sale of ores and optimization of the use of Samarco’s own structures.

According to Durval Vieira de Freitas, CEO of DVF Consultoria, the company’s resumption will expand the supply of jobs in the state: there will be at least 700 more direct jobs, 500 in outsourced companies and 6 thousand in the production chain.

Professionals of various positions will be needed, such as engineers, mechanics, technicians, bricklayers, electricians and others. Salaries can range from R$1,500 to R$20,000, according to Durval.

Cris Samorini, president of the Federation of Industries of the State (Findes), stated that qualification courses will be offered to meet the demand of the mining company.

“We know that industries like Samarco require qualified and specialized labor and Findes, through Senai, is attentive and ready to offer courses that meet the demand of this market, which is on its way to regaining its breath by the end of this decade.”

For Cris, the announcement of anticipation of the company’s resumption is positive. “We are talking about a company that, before the stoppage, represented 5% of Espírito Santo’s GDP. The sooner operations are normalized, the more jobs, opportunities and taxes are generated”, he pointed out.

Businesses for clothing, restaurants and hotels in the State

In addition to providing the creation of direct jobs and in outsourced companies, the complete resumption of Samarco’s operations will also move the supply chain in several sectors. The ones that will stand out the most are transport companies, restaurants, hotels and clothing manufacturing, according to experts.

The CEO of DVF Consultoria, Durval Vieira de Freitas, also highlighted gas stations, occupational safety companies, commerce in general and others. About 6,000 jobs are expected to be created in the chain.

In addition, the consultant for the Capixaba Metalmechanical Development Center (CDMEC) Fausto Frizzera said that the mining company’s resumption of production will encourage the local community as a whole, employing local residents.

“I think it will be a great leverage for the State, for companies and local communities. There will be job generation, even more so in this difficult time because of the pandemic. The company has always given good results to local companies as suppliers. The state will also increase the collection, as will the municipality,” he said.

UNDERSTAND

partial lap

Samarco resumed operations about a year ago with 26% of its total capacity.

In the first year after the resumption, the company totaled the production of 7.87 million tons of iron ore pellets and fines.

Samarco serves the domestic and foreign markets, and its products are directed to the main steel producers in America, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Last year, 73 shipments were made in the period.

five years stopped

The mining company had its operations paralyzed for 5 years after the Fundão dam collapsed in Mariana (MG), which occurred on November 5, 2015.

The dam was used to store iron ore tailings exploited by the company.

The licenses were only released for the company to resume operations with the elimination of the use of tailings dams. The new tailings system is only with pits or distribution piles.

The company’s initial goal was to return to operating with 100% of its operation in 2030. But the plans were brought forward and now the mining company has stated that it intends to return to full operation in 2029.

Samarco signed a cooperation agreement with Vale, whose expectation is to optimize its production activities, which is based on the execution of a series of contracts between the parties, involving exchanges of areas, agreements for the purchase and sale of ores and optimization of the use of structures owned by Samarco.

jobs

By 2029, when the mining company’s resumption should reach 100% of its capacity, according to experts, around 7,200 jobs should be created.

Of these, 700 will be directly with the company, 500 with outsourced companies and another 6,000 with companies linked to the sector’s supply chain.

The information was passed on by the CEO of DVF Consultoria, Durval Vieira de Freitas. He said that professionals in different positions will be needed.

Among them, he highlighted, to work within the plant: mechanical engineer, safety engineer, environmental engineer, electrical engineer, information technology technician, occupational safety engineer, planning engineer, programming technician, work, maintenance mechanic, assembler mechanic, electrician, installer electrician, hydraulic firefighter, high and low voltage electrician, computer technician, bricklayer, painter and others.

In order to work in the sector’s supply chain, hiring for various positions will also be necessary.

According to Durval, they highlight professionals to work in restaurants and hotels, drivers, car mechanics, heavy machinery operators, professionals for the administration, insurance and transport sectors in general.

Gas stations, security companies and commerce in general will also create jobs.

Salary

Salaries vary according to each position and level of education, according to Durval. He explained that the average should be around R$3,000. However, positions such as assistants should receive around R$ 1,500 and some higher positions, such as coordinators, managers and managers, can reach R$ 20 thousand.

Hiring

Job vacancies at Samarco, when open, are advertised on vacancies.com, and interested parties can also register their CV on the company’s website https://www.samarco.com/pessoas/.

Qualification

To qualify and train the workforce that the mining company will demand with its resumption, institutions such as Senai will offer several courses.

Source: CEO of DVF Consultoria, Durval Vieira de Freitas and AT research









