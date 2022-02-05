Review Dying Light 2

“The longer, the more fun.” This seemed to be the message that the Techland studio wanted to convey when it stated that Dying Light 2: Stay Human would take 500 hours to complete.

But is it really all that necessary to enjoy the game well? It was with this question that I embarked on Dying Light 2, timing each hour in search of such fun.

HOUR 1: Welcome to Villedor

Dying Light 2 takes place more than 20 years after the events of the first game and 15 years after the event known as The Fall, a pandemic that turned much of humanity into a zombie.

In this first hour, the game shows which one is Aiden. The new protagonist is a pilgrim (Pilgrim, in the original) – a kind of post-apocalyptic postal worker, who travels the destroyed world carrying out deliveries.

In addition, we are introduced to the game’s new setting: Villedor – one of the last cities with a remnant of civilization. Aiden goes there looking for his missing sister.

HOUR 5: Bureaucratic Parkour

Dying Light 2 is still very much about parkour Image: Reproduction/START

With five hours into the game I realized something was wrong.

Dying Light is essentially a game about doing parkour in an open environment full of zombies. That’s what made the first game so successful, but the sequel managed to “bureaucratize” one of the most fun aspects of gameplay.

Like? It was just adding a stamina bar that makes it difficult to move when trying to climb buildings, because now every great game needs to copy Zelda: Breath of the Wild in some way.

Stamina is one of the aspects of the character that must be evolved, a consequence of Dying Light 2 making it more evident that it is an RPG (with the right to different classes according to the piece of clothing used), which fit well in most of the gameplay.

The problem is that it cost too much for vertical movement, making it more contained and, in the end, not as cool as the first game.

HOUR 6: Night falls

Staying in dark places makes you start the process of turning into a zombie too Image: Reproduction/START

Another “bureaucratization” is in exploration at night. These are the most tense moments for anyone who plays Dying Light, because that’s when the strongest zombies show up.

Now, the character starts to get infected slowly as night falls. In practice, this places a clock in the center of the screen with a time limit, which is only reset in places with ultraviolet light.

Aiden starts the game with five minutes to venture out into the night without dying, something that can also be extended the more the character evolves. In this case, the level of immunization.

The idea makes sense for the game’s narrative and even makes traveling at night even more tense, it’s just that it’s hard not to see all these limitations with good eyes, especially in the early hours of the game.

HOUR 15: Harran 2.0

Villedor is the city where Dying Light 2 takes place Image: Reproduction/START

Like Dying Light 1, the new game has two maps, featuring different regions of the city.

The starting area, Old Villedor, serves as a large and long tutorial of the main aspects that the game has to offer. The experience is still very similar to the previous game, adding, little by little, the novelties of the sequel.

Even because of that, it feels like being in a Harran 2.0, but with Old Vileddor without even getting close to the scenarios that gave personality to the city of the first game.

But what really worried me was how much longer it would take to get really excited about Dying Light 2. The answer only came a few hours later.

HOUR 18: Dying Light 2 starts now

Paragliding is one of the equipment that improves movement through the city Image: Reproduction/START

The game’s second map, Central Loop, is when Dying Light 2 finally delivers on its full potential. This is where the best moments of the game happen.

This is the area with large skyscrapers, perfect stage for more parkour challenges that give the adrenaline needed to get excited about the gameplay.

For these stunts to happen, two new pieces of equipment are released that greatly change the movement through the scenarios: the paraglider and the grappling hook. They are the ones who make the limitations imposed there at the beginning of the adventure stop being a nuisance.

Jumping off the tops of buildings and gliding through the city, gaining altitude with puffs of air to continue parkour across the rooftops is what makes Dying Light 2 worth it… it only took 18 hours to do it.

HOUR 20: Rosario Dawson is the star

Rosario Dawson plays the character Lawan Image: Reproduction/START

The second half of the game also introduces Lawan, a character played by actress Rosario Dawson, who many may know from Netflix’s Daredevil series or the recent Mandalorian from Start Wars.

Lawan is the best character in Dying Light 2, and practically shares the spotlight with Aiden as soon as he appears. Much of this comes from the strength of the actress’ interpretation, which delivers someone tormented by the past and seeking revenge, but who also has the charisma necessary to stand out.

The story of Dying Light 2 also gains a lot once it emerges, providing interesting motivations for us to continue following the narrative until then.

There were still 480 hours left to fully complete the game. Is it just fun from now on?

HOUR 25: General bugou

Image: Reproduction/START

Dying Light 2 had a long development cycle, with some delays and internal difficulties, and you can see these issues in many bugs in the game.

It was one of those bugs that made me start from scratch, for not letting me access the second map anymore after more than 20 hours of gameplay.

It’s good to point out that I was playing a version that wasn’t final release, so some of these bugs might not even show up after the update patch.

For my part, I turned the setback into an opportunity to check out the choice system in the game’s narrative, a feature that creators have always trumpeted for completely changing the story.

Your actions, your world.

Make friends, enemies, or? corpses.

Take down or awaken new monsters.

Steer stories and quests.

Bring around new parkour and combat helpers. But above all, remember?the fate of this world is in your hands.#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/1J77VmRBIp ? Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 1, 2022

HOUR 30: Choices that really matter

My second playthrough only got more interesting because I saw, right there in front of me, the changes that happen by making different choices in the narrative.

Some of them have an impact on gameplay, which will be added to the environment to get around better or different means to face the waves of infected.

Peacekeepers and Survivors are the two factions that want control of the city. Image: Reproduction/START

What really impressed me were the changes in the plot. Choosing between the two warring factions in the city makes story missions undoable, releasing completely different ones instead.

An example: allying with the Survivors makes Aiden have to blow up a windmill.

If the choice is to ally with the Peacekeepers, the mill is still destroyed, but with no player participation. The mission is replaced by another in which we have to explore the abandoned subway tunnels.

Image: Reproduction/START

Some characters may live or die as a consequence of their choices. Others only appear in the story if Aiden ally with one of the sides. For a game with such strong RPG elements, this is an aspect that managed to be done well.

Too bad that not even that saves the course that the plot takes at the end. And I’m not talking here about good or bad choices, but about cliché moments and situations conveniently played to push the plot forward.

From an interesting potential for the narrative choices, the story of Dying Light 2 becomes one of its worst flaws.

HOUR 55: How much longer to finish?

Image: Reproduction/START

We’re still a long way from even reaching a third of Dying Light 2’s promised 500 hours, and the game was already showing signs of fatigue.

As much as it’s still cool to slice human and infected enemies with a Katana modified for shock, and there are interesting side activities in the game’s open world, such as the medical facilities that are true RPG dungeons, at some point it ends up boring.

At the end of the main campaign, the time balance was over 445 hours remaining, a time that will surely be filled by those who already love the first game, as Dying Light 2 is the sequel that many have been waiting for.

The fun balance was only slightly positive, because the biggest problem is that Dying Light 2 is an uneven experience. Sometimes boring with a bad story, sometimes exciting with narrative decisions and gameplay.

Image: Disclosure/Techland

releases: 02/04/2022

platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and PC

Price: BRL 249 (PC) and BRL 260 (consoles)

Parental rating: 18 years old (Extreme violence and sensitive topics)

Portuguese: Yes (subtitles and dubbing)

Development: Techland

Publication: Techland

*A code for the expansion was sent by Techland to START

** The Xbox Series X used to play the game was sent by Microsoft to START

FOLLOW HIM START ON THE SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol