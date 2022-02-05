RJ identifies in the capital a case of the subvariant of the Omicron BA.2 | Rio de Janeiro

The Rio de Janeiro State Health Department confirmed, in the early evening of this Friday (4), that it identified in the state capital a case of the subvariant of the called omicron BA.2 .

Asia and Europe already register an increase in cases of Covid caused by BA.2.

Rio health officials do not know if this person has recently been to any of these locations.

Scientists suspect that this subvariant is even more transmissible than the previous ones. The secretariat said that there is still no cause for concern and that it continues to do the sequencing of the coronavirus.

The Health Department also reminds you that it is important to maintain preventive measures. This Friday alone, 90 people died of Covid in the state, 40 of them in the capital.

The recommendation is to keep the distance, do hand hygiene, get the vaccine and wear masks in the correct way – that is, covering the nose and mouth.

As viruses mutate into new variants, they sometimes split or branch into sub-lineages. The delta variant, for example, is made up of 200 different subvariants.

The same movement occurred with the ômicron, which includes the BA.1, BA.2, BA.3 and B.1.1.529 lineages.

BA.1 is responsible for most cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 99% of viral DNA submitted to the global GISAID database (as of January 25, 2022) has been sequenced as this subvariant.