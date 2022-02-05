Rodrigo Caio’s “alien” knee scares the internet; check out

A photo with defender Rodrigo Caio, from Flamengo, caught the attention of fans and other users of social networks. The reason? A possible swelling in the 28-year-old defender’s knee. The player appears alongside fans who visited Ninho do Urubu and the image went viral on social media.

The image caused concern and a reaction of astonishment among Twitter users, check it out:

and i think the rodrigo caio era ends this year which is sad as fuck because this guy is extremely badass on the field… pic.twitter.com/LLxifFS0IF — ؘ (@flacervja) February 4, 2022

Rodrigo Caio’s knee doesn’t look very cool… pic.twitter.com/76e0eGKhlm — Flamengo Central (@centraldofla) February 4, 2022

I’m afraid of sleeping and dreaming about Rodrigo Caio’s knee. — Mauro Ferreira (@Maurormf) February 4, 2022

Rodrigo Caio underwent knee arthroscopy in December, but in January he had complications due to an infection at the site. Flamengo assures that the player’s situation is within normality.

Flamengo plays on Sunday (6/2), against Fluminense for the 4th round of the Campeonato Carioca.

