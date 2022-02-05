Rules for public business registration are updated by the government; check out the changes

The Ministry of Economy has published a Normative Instruction that updates and improves the rules for the public registry of companies.

Instruction No. 112, of the National Department of Business Registration and Integration of the ME, includes a series of measures that directly benefit entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs, such as:

simplification of the rules for publication of corporations (SA);

the consolidation of the norms for the constitution of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF)

the revocation of the legal type Limited Liability Company (Eireli) .

According to the government, the changes will allow a more favorable environment for doing business, giving more legal certainty to business acts, simplifying and fighting bureaucracy.

“Initiatives like this make the life of Brazilian entrepreneurs easier. In practice, the citizen saves time and reduces the costs to produce”, highlights the special secretary for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government of the ME, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade.

“That’s what we’re working for, to fight bureaucracy, offer better conditions for opening new businesses, in addition to generating more opportunities”, he summarizes.

Changes in public business registry rules

The updating of the rules determines the end of the obligation for corporations to publish their acts in the Official Gazette, as established by Law No. 13,818/2019.

Thus, companies in this situation must publish a summary of the information in a large-circulation printed newspaper published in the company’s headquarters city. The entire document must be published on the portal of the same communication vehicle.

Another change concerns closely-held companies with annual gross revenue of up to R$78 million, which will now be able to publish their publications on the Balance Sheet Center (CB) of the Public Digital Bookkeeping System (SPED) and on the company’s website, under the terms of the provisions of art. 294 of Law No. 6.404/1976, and in Ordinance ME No. 12.071/2021.

For purposes of registration, the annual gross revenue must be measured through a declaration by the company.

The new update also includes the rules for the constitution of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), created by Law No.

The measure will directly guide sports associations that wish to follow the path of clubs such as Botafogo and Cruzeiro, which recently released their SAF. All the rules applicable to a corporation apply to SAF, where applicable.

National Registration Form

The regulation also establishes the new National Registration Form.

In addition to the registration data that already feed the system used by the Board of Trade, data referring to the mandates, powers and attributions of administrators and/or directors must be collected and registered.

In relation to the Individual Limited Liability Company (Eireli), IN confirms the repeal of this type of legal entity, ratifying an existing understanding in the Ministry of Economy on the subject and correcting the misunderstanding of Law No. 14.195/2021.

Summary of measures contemplated: