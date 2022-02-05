Russia records record number of daily Covid-19 cases | World

Russia reported a record number of daily Covid-19 cases on Friday, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread, officials said.
New daily cases jumped to 168,201 from 155,000 the day before. The Russian coronavirus task force also reported 682 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
Last week, Russia surpassed, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the mark of 100,000 cases of Covid in one day, according to official government estimates.
There were 113,122 new infections recorded on Saturday (29). Russian authorities attributed the explosion of cases to the omicron variant.
A healthcare worker takes a sample from a woman for testing for Covid-19 in Hyderabad, India, January 29, 2022 — Photo: Mahesh Kumar A./AP
India became this Friday (4) the third country in the world to officially surpass the mark of 500,000 deaths caused by the new coronavirus, after the United States and Brazil.
Despite the high level, many analysts believe that the true number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world’s second largest country is much higher.
There were 1,072 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of victims to 500,055 victims, according to the official balance sheet of the Indian government.
The country with the most deaths in the pandemic is the USA (896 thousand) and the second, Brazil (630 thousand).
India is also the second country with the most confirmed cases in the world (41.9 million), behind only the US (75.9 million) and ahead of Brazil (26.1 million).