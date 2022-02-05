Russian forces are now modern and more lethal – International

In the first years of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia, the country’s Armed Forces were deteriorated, but they had nuclear weapons. Corporations struggled to keep their submarines running in the Arctic and control a poorly armed insurgency in the Chechnya.

Senior officers sometimes lived in musty, rat-infested barracks. And, instead of wearing socks, poorly trained Russian soldiers often wrapped their feet in scraps of cloth, in the same way as their Soviet and Tsarist predecessors.

Two decades later, a very different fighting force is concentrated on the border with Ukraine. Under Putin’s leadership, the Russian Armed Forces were reformed into a sophisticated army capable of mobilizing quickly and with lethal effects in conventional conflicts, military analysts said. They have precision-guided weaponry, a newly streamlined command structure, and well-fed, professional soldiers. And they still have nuclear weapons.

Modernized military forces emerge as a crucial tool for Putin’s foreign policy: capturing Crimea, intervening in Syria, maintaining peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and supporting the pro-Russian leader of Kazakhstan. Now the Russian military is in the midst of its most ambitious – and most threatening – operation: using threats and, as many fear, force, to bring Ukraine back into Moscow’s sphere of influence.

“The mobility of its military forces, its preparation and its equipment allow Russia to put pressure on Ukraine and the West,” said Pavel Luzin, a Russian security analyst. “Nuclear weapons are not enough.”

Without firing a single shot, Putin forced the Joe Biden administration to set aside other foreign policy priorities and tackle Kremlin claims the White House had long ignored — particularly to reverse the pro-Western trend in Ukraine.

Using military forces to regain Russia’s relevance in the global arena – lost with the end of Cold War – is Putin’s highest stake. He defined that doctrine in 2018 when he used his annual speech to reveal that Moscow has nuclear missiles capable of flying at speeds 20 times the speed of sound. “Nobody was listening to us,” Putin said in the speech, which included a video simulation of a missile en route to the US. “Listen to us now.”

Currently, it is the modernization of conventional forces that drives the crisis in Ukraine. The T-72B3 tanks concentrated on the Ukrainian border have a new thermal imaging system for night combat and guided missiles with twice the range of other tanks, according to Robert Lee, a former soldier, a PhD candidate at King’s College London and an expert in Russian Armed Forces. Kalibr cruise missiles, fired from Black Sea ships and submarines, and Iskander-M rockets, scattered across borders, are capable of hitting any point in Ukraine, Lee said.

In the past decade, the Russian Air Force has acquired more than a thousand new aircraft, according to a 2020 article by Aleksei Krivoruchko, one of Russia’s deputy defense ministers. This includes the country’s most advanced fighter jets, the SU-35S – a squadron of these fighter jets was sent to Belarus for joint military exercises.

Russia’s new military capabilities were evident in its intervention in Syria in 2015. Not only did they prove effective, they surprised some US military personnel. “I’m ashamed to admit it, but I was surprised a few years ago when Kalibr missiles fired from the Caspian Sea hit targets in Syria,” said Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, a former commander of the US Army in Europe. “It wasn’t just this ability that surprised me, I didn’t even know it existed.”

Kremlin thinking also evolved regarding the size of the Armed Forces. The Russian military increasingly relies on a lean and well-trained core of approximately 400,000 professional soldiers.

What’s new is not just Russia’s modernized equipment, but the evolving theory of how the Kremlin disposes of it. The Russian military has perfected an approach that Dmitri Adamski, an international security scholar at the Reichman University in Israel, calls “cross-cutting coercion” — combining the use of force or its threat with diplomacy, cyberattacks and propaganda to achieve political goals.

The combined strategy is at work in the current Ukraine crisis. Russia is pushing for broad and immediate concessions from the West. Russian troop movement into ally Belarus has placed an invasion-capable force 100 miles from Kiev, the Ukrainian capital. Russian state media warn that it is Ukrainian forces who are preparing acts of aggression.

On January 14, hackers took down dozens of Ukrainian government websites and posted a message on one of them declaring: “Be afraid and expect the worst.” “We see cyber warfare, we see diplomacy, we see military exercises,” Adamski said. “Everything relates and is designed for that.”

Not all the military equipment scattered across the Ukrainian border is the most advanced in Russia. The forces concentrated in the north have older weaponry and were deployed there to intimidate and deplete Ukrainian resources, said Oleksiy Arestovych, a former Ukrainian intelligence officer who now serves as a political and military analyst.

The best equipped and modernized units, he said, were deployed to an area close to Ukraine’s two breakaway provinces in the east of the country, where Russia instigated a separatist war in 2014 that continues to this day.

The modernization of Russian military forces is also, and increasingly, intended to send a message to the US, projecting Russian power beyond Eastern Europe, frustrating, and sometimes surprising, US authorities.

It took only a few hours for Russian military transport planes, for example, to start sending some 2,000 peacekeepers, along with heavy weaponry, to the South Caucasus, after Putin brokered an end to the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in 2020.

In Syria, where Russia intervened in 2015 using devastating air strikes and some troops to protect the president Bashar AssadRussian advances have shown that the country is capable of deploying precision guided weaponry, an advantage that Western forces have had over Russia for a long time.

Russia has used the war in Syria, experts say, as a laboratory to refine tactics, weaponry and to provide combat experience to much of its forces. More responsibilities were delegated to lower-ranking officers, a degree of autonomy that contrasts with the Putin-era structure of civilian government. The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigusaid last month that all ground troop commanders, 92% of Air Force pilots and 62% of Navy pilots have combat experience.

“They have shown themselves and the world that they are capable of launching large-scale operations with precision weaponry, long-range weaponry and intelligence capabilities in support,” said Adamski, an Israeli-based expert.

Despite all the advances in recent years, Russia’s armed forces present the same critical weakness to their Soviet predecessors: the civilian side of the country’s economy, almost entirely devoid of technology industries and corporate investment in research and development. Russia’s military spending amounts to a much higher percentage of the country’s GDP than in most European states, which stifles other sectors.

When the Ukrainian military shot down Russian reconnaissance drones, for example, they discovered electronics and engines purchased from companies that make recreational drones in Western Europe, according to a report by Conflict Armament Research, a UK-based company that specializes in weapons analysis.

A major inflection point occurred in 2008, when a long-smoldering conflict over disputed territories in Georgia erupted into war. Russian forces quickly defeated their Georgian neighbors, but the war highlighted deep deficiencies in the Russian military.

The failures led to a sweeping reform of the Russian Armed Forces. Soviet military prowess in ground combat has been revived, with improvements in areas such as artillery technology, according to Mathieu Boulègue, a researcher for the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House in London.

Just over a decade later, Russian tools of electronic warfare — which can be used to intercept or scramble enemy communications, as well as knock drones off course or shoot them down — are believed to be far superior to US military equipment, they said. analysts.

Moscow has faced some mishaps, including baffling weapons failures. In 2019, a prototype nuclear-powered cruise missile exploded during a test, killing at least seven people and scattering radiation for miles.

enemies

But as Kremlin rhetoric defines Russia as a country increasingly locked in existential conflict with the West, almost no expense has been spared. Investment in the military was accompanied by a militarization of Russian society under Putin, instilling in the country the concept of a motherland surrounded by enemies and the possibility of imminent war.

All these developments, analysts say, make it difficult for the West to stop Putin from attacking Ukraine, if he is determined. “It is almost impossible to divert Russia from its desire to wage another war against Ukraine,” Boulègue said. “We cannot dissuade a worldview.”/ TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO