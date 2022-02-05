Salary allowance amounts from previous years can only be requested in March

Those who were expecting to withdraw the 2019 PIS/Pasep will have to wait a little longer. Previously, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare had announced that requests to carry out the withdrawal would begin together with the payments of the 2020 allowance, on February 8. But that start date has been changed to March 31. The deadline for ordering remains December 29.

As of March 31, those who worked with a formal contract in 2019 and have some amount receivable from PIS/Pasep must submit an application in person or by phone, email or app. An administrative appeal will be opened for the money to be resent to the paying bank.

Through the Digital Work Card app, the worker, in addition to making the request for withdrawal, can check if he has amounts receivable and also other information regarding the salary allowance and other labor rights.

The Alô Trabalhador is another means by which it is possible to enter the request and obtain information. Just call 158. The call is free when made by landline, but charged by the operator when made by cell phone.

The request can also be made in person, at one of the regional service units of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Here you can check where the unit closest to you is.

Finally, whoever chooses to send an email must send the message requesting the opening of the administrative resource to an address like this: [email protected]. Just change the letters “uf” to the acronym of the state where you live.

PIS/Pasep: who can receive it?

The salary bonus is a labor right guaranteed since 1970 for formal workers in the private and public sectors. Those who work in the private sector receive PIS, through Caixa, while public servants and employees receive Pasep, through Banco do Brasil.

It is entitled to receive those who worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in the base year, with an average remuneration of up to two minimum wages per month. In addition, it is necessary to be enrolled for at least 5 years in the PIS/Pasep and to have the data updated in the Rais (Annual Social Information Report).

The amount of the allowance varies according to the time worked in the base year. Those who worked for 1 month receive 1/12 of the minimum wage, those who worked for 2 months receive 2/12 of the minimum wage, and so on. Therefore, those who worked all 12 months receive the maximum amount of the allowance, which is a minimum wage (R$ 1,212, currently).

