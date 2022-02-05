Savings records record withdrawal of R$ 19.66 billion in January, says Central Bank | Economy

Withdrawals from savings accounts exceeded deposits by R$ 19.665 billion in January this year, the Central Bank reported this Friday (4th).

That was the largest monthly net withdrawal (above the volume of deposits) ever recorded by the BC. The historical series of savings starts in January 1995.

According to the institution, last month deposits totaled R$ 260.494 billion. Withdrawals totaled BRL 280.159 billion.

SAVINGS Difference between deposits and withdrawals, in R$ billion Source: Central Bank

The movement of savings resources coincides with the traditional expenses at the beginning of the year, such as enrollment and school supplies, in addition to taxes such as IPVA, IPTU in some municipalities, Christmas purchases in installments and vacation trips.

The withdrawals of resources also happen at a time of high indebtedness of families.

According to BC data, household indebtedness to banks, in relation to income accumulated in 12 months, reached 51.1% in October last year (last available data) – a new record.

With the outflow of funds from savings accounts last month, the stock of deposited amounts, that is, the total volume invested, fell.

Selic rate at 10.75%: understand the impacts of high interest rates to double digits

In December of last year, the savings balance was BRL 1.030 trillion, rising to BRL 1.016 trillion in January this year.

In addition to deposits and withdrawals, earnings credited to savers’ accounts are also accounted for in the savings account. In January this year, earnings totaled R$ 5.39 billion.

The outflow of resources coincides with the low profitability of savings, which has been losing to inflation.

According to data from financial information provider Economatica, with the country’s official inflation closed at 10.06% in 2021, savings ended the year with the worst real return in 31 years.

Discounting inflation, the book had a negative return of 6.37% in 2021. It was the worst return since 1990, when the real return (discounting the IPCA) was -22.44%.

1 of 1 Real savings from savings — Photo: Economia g1 Real savings from savings — Photo: Economia g1

In 32 years, savings have lost their purchasing power on eight occasions, according to the survey. The best result was recorded in 1995, with a gain in purchasing power of 14.68% in the year.

Increase in basic interest

Even with the recent increase in the basic interest rate to 10.75% per year, which will improve the return on fixed income investments, savings will continue with the return locked at 6.17% per year + TR (Referential Rate).

Since the end of last year, when the Selic rate exceeded the percentage of 8.50% per year, the profitability of savings returned to the old rule, failing to pay 70% of the basic interest rate.

The current rule sets the savings yield at 0.5% per month + TR, or 6.17% per year + TR – the same as was already paid for the so-called “old savings” (deposits made until April 2012).

The current rule is as follows:

Selic up to 8.5%: yield limited to 70% of Selic + TR for new deposits and yield of 0.5% per month + TR (6.17% per year + TR) for deposits made until 2012

Selic greater than 8.5%: fixed income of 0.5% per month + TR, or 6.17% per year + TR, for new and old deposits – regardless of the interest rate in effect