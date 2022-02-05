Savings withdrawals total almost R$20 billion in January and reach a record

Net withdrawals from savings reached a record value of R$ 19.666 billion in January, the highest record ever observed for all months of the historical series started in 1995, showed data from the Central Bank released this Friday (4).

Withdrawals exceeded deposits by R$ 15.668 billion in the SBPE (Brazilian Savings and Loan System). In rural savings, the outflows were R$ 3.988 billion.

Large volume of withdrawals

The flow of funds in savings showed a reversal in 2021, starting to accumulate significant withdrawals.

In 2020, a record fundraising of more than BRL 166 billion had been recorded, driven by the payment of emergency aid and the low level of the basic interest rate, which increased the competitiveness of savings against other investments.

In 2021, with the withdrawal of emergency aid and the aggressive monetary tightening implemented by the Central Bank, there was a net withdrawal of BRL 35.5 billion.

With the economy’s basic interest rate above 8.5% per year (the Selic is now at 10.75%), savings deposits returned to a fixed yield of 0.5%, or 6.17% per year, plus of the reference rate (TR), which leaves the remuneration lower than other fixed income investments.