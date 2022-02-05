Scientist authorized to perform world’s first testicle replantation

posted on 04/02/2022 17:25 / updated on 04/02/2022 18:04



Researchers have analyzed patients’ development for nearly 20 years – (credit: University of Brussels/Handout)

Pioneering research from the University of Brussels, Belgium, is one step closer to returning fertility to men who had to have their testicles removed. Led by researcher Ellen Goossens, the team has just received authorization — from the University’s ethics board — to perform the world’s first testicular tissue reimplantation surgery.

The procedure will target patients who had cancer during childhood and will use frozen tissue to try to restore the patients’ ability to produce sperm. Although the authorization for the implant has only arrived, the study has been carried out for more than 20 years by Dr. Goossens’ group. Since 2002, 128 boys who underwent cancer treatment had their testicles collected and frozen at the university’s premises.

Over the years, scientists have investigated the effects of tumor treatment on patients’ development. One of the research fronts sought to understand precisely who does not produce gametes and find out if this hinders the entry of young people into puberty, in addition to trying alternatives to restore their fertility.

“Currently, a study is underway in which boys who have stored tissue are followed up so that we can investigate whether puberty is occurring normally and whether they are fertile in adulthood. This is important because very little is known about the effects of cancer treatments at a young age,” says Goossens.

After a successful evaluation by the Ethics Council, the university cleared the researchers to carry out the next phases of the study. The first transplant is expected to be carried out in 2022. In addition to resources from the University of Brussels, the research was funded privately by Kom op tegen Kanker, a local charity that provides funds for investigations into treatments for various types of cancers.