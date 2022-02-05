Scientists discover new type of coronavirus in bats – News

A yet-to-be-peer-reviewed study published by Chinese scientists in late January has been stirring social media discussions this week. At the articlethe group reports having discovered in bats a type of coronavirus similar to Mers-CoV, which triggered a Middle East respiratory syndrome epidemic in 2012, in which there were 858 reported deaths, according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

Called by scientists NeoCoV, the pathogen is from the same family as Sars-CoV (which caused an epidemic in 2002-2003) and Sars-CoV-2 (which causes Covid-19).

Mers-CoV did not spread with the same speed as Sars-CoV-2, which meant that the number of cases did not exceed around 2,500 in 27 countries.

The article itself does not raise any kind of warning regarding the infection of humans.

“Our study adds to our knowledge of the complex use of coronavirus receptors, highlighting the importance of surveillance and research on these viruses to prepare for possible outbreaks in the future,” the authors state.

“So far, there is no evidence that NeoCoV has infected humans or animals other than bats. Furthermore, the data currently available indicate that NeoCoV CANNOT infect humans,” Manuela Zingl, a spokeswoman for the Charité University Hospital in Berlin, Germany, told Reuters in an email.

It is already a consensus in the scientific community that bats are natural reservoirs of various types of coronavirus, without getting sick. This does not mean that they should be hunted down or killed by the population.

Bats, in their natural habitat, are extremely important in pest control and seed spreading, for example.

The big problem, highlighted in another Chinese study before the pandemic, is the contact of other animals with bats.

“China is the third largest territory and also the most populous nation in the world. A vast area and diverse climates bring great biodiversity, including that of bats and bat-borne viruses – most coronavirus species were named by Chinese scientists who study local bats or other mammals. Most CoVs can be found in China. In addition, most bat hosts of these CoVs live close to humans, potentially transmitting viruses to humans and animals. Chinese food culture holds that slaughtered animals are more nutritious, and this belief can increase viral transmission,” reads an excerpt from the study published in the scientific journal virus.

Deforestation and the raising of animals for slaughter in certain areas may, according to experts, be related to the emergence of new pathogens.

In the case of the Sars epidemic, the coronavirus that originated in bats was found to have infected civets, mammals sold alive in Chinese markets and consumed as food.

Mers followed the same path. The Mers-CoV coronavirus was transmitted from bats to dromedaries, later infecting humans.

This is not such a quick process as it requires close contact. An animal’s virus cannot infect a human on the first try, according to virologists.

Therefore, if the exposure to these sick animals is permanent, there is a greater risk that the virus will adapt and be able to make what scientists call a “leap”.

Still, it will need to continue to mutate and evolve to become transmissible between humans.

Handling contaminated fresh blood or exposure to urine, feces or saliva are factors that facilitate the spread of a virus to humans.





The main suspicion is that the virus that causes Covid-19 jumped to humans in a market in Wuhan where several animals were sold that could be slaughtered there.

Not for nothing, these establishments are often called wet markets, as they require the floor, with blood and excrement, to be constantly washed.

An alleged price list from the Wuhan market began circulating on social media after the first cases of Covid-19.

In it, values ​​of animals such as wolf cubs, snakes, giant salamanders, peacocks, rats, alligators and live foxes appear.

The offering also included the slaughter of chosen animals or frozen meat, such as camel. All this “delivered to your doorstep”, the ad said.

Residents near the market confirmed to the South China Morning Post that exotic animals were being sold.

“There were turtles, snakes, mice, hedgehogs and pheasants,” said the neighbor at the shopping center. A fruit seller added that this type of practice had been going on for a long time.

Chinese officials found the coronavirus that infected humans in samples taken from the market after the ban. They were in the west wing, where there was more live animal trading.

However, to this day, the animal that gave rise to the disease remains an unknown.

A 2020 documentary by NatGeo showed sick pangolins with a runny nose in China. This was the animal initially named as the possible intermediate host of Sars-CoV-2.

Researchers at the South China Agricultural University in Guangzhou have identified a type of coronavirus that is 99% genetically compatible with the one that was infecting people in Wuhan.

The pangolin is an endangered animal, but it continues to be hunted and traded in Africa and Asia.

A 2019 report by the British newspaper The Guardian showed that the pangolin is the most trafficked wild mammal in the world. It is believed that in two decades, 1 million of them have been killed.

In addition to pangolin going to the pan, in China, its scales are used in traditional medicine.

After the outbreak of the pandemic, the Chinese government established laws that guarantee the protection of the pangolin, including its removal from the list of medicines. Animal trafficking, however, remains a problem.