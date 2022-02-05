Scientists find most transmissible and aggressive HIV variant in the Netherlands – World

One new variant of the HIV virus described as “highly virulent and transmissible” was found in the Netherlands and revealed this Thursday (3) in an article in the scientific journal “Science”. The information is from BBC News Brazil.

Baptized as “variant VB”, short for “virulent variant of subtype B”, it has been shown to be able to carry a higher viral load in the blood compared to other types of the virus, to be more transmissible and to shrink cells more rapidly. of the body’s T-CD4 defense.

The researchers at the University of Oxford (England), authors of the research, believe that the variant emerged in the Netherlands between the late 1980s and the 1990s, spread in the 2000s and started to lose strength from 2010 onwards. This is the first time the variant has been described and mapped in people — BV infection was confirmed in 109 people analyzed in the study, the vast majority in the Netherlands (the researchers also detected one case in Switzerland and another in Belgium).

One of the authors, researcher Chris Wymant, informs that the results should not worry the population, because the ideal response to this and other variants of HIV already exists: tests and treatment.

The study has, however, good news. Compared to other types of HIV, the VB variant was shown to be more virulent, transmissible and aggressive in people who had not yet undergone treatment. However, after treatment, people with the VB variant began to show CD4 cell recovery and mortality indicators similar to those with other types of HIV.

“The discovery of this variant reinforces the importance of guidelines that already exist: that individuals at risk of contracting HIV have access to regular testing, allowing for early diagnosis, followed by immediate treatment,” said Wymant, a senior researcher at the University of Oxford and specialist in the evolution of viruses.

HIV is the virus that causes Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS) estimates that 37.7 million people were living with HIV worldwide in 2020, the year in which 1.5 million new infections occurred. That year, an estimated 680,000 people died from AIDS-related health problems (against 1.9 million in 2004 and 1.3 million in 2010).

In 2020, 73% of people with HIV had access to treatment, which is now drug-based – often just one pill taken daily – and considered very effective.

3 to 5 times higher viral load

HIV has a few subtypes, strongly related to locality. For example, in Africa, the most common subtypes are A, C and D; in Europe, subtype B. According to a study published last year, in Brazil, subtype B is also the most frequent.