Scientists point to yet another little-known symptom of Omicron

As Ômicron spreads around the world and causes another increase in Covid-19 cases in several countries, specialists are discovering new characteristics of the contamination caused by the variant. The UK epidemiological app Zoe Symptom Study App is one of the main tools for analyzing the symptoms of patients infected with the variant, and a new update shows the emergence of yet another symptom that may be associated with the strain.

According to the data obtained by the survey, one in five people infected by the variant has low back pain during the period of infection. The experts responsible for the app suggest that experiencing unusual back pain, without a known trigger, accompanied by other signs, could indicate the presence of the coronavirus in the body.

According to scientists, low back pain affects an average of 19% of patients, ranking 17th on the list of most common symptoms of Omicron. Therefore, this type of discomfort becomes more frequent than chest pain (16%), loss of appetite (18%) and swollen glands (18%). For the leader of the study, Tim Spector, the discovery of the new symptom is still recent. He emphasizes that the top five signs of Covid-19 are still: runny nose (74%), headache (68%), fatigue (63%), sore throat (63%) and sneezing (61%).

In early December 2021, doctors in South Africa warned that low back pain could be a sign of the presence of Omicron. However, the hypothesis has only now been supported by one of Europe’s main study tools. During a live on Youtube, Professor Spector says that “reports have shown that low back pain is occurring frequently, and therefore, it was publicized as one of the options for the manifestation of the disease”.

The team at King’s College London leading the study, as well as the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), have yet to add low back pain to the full and official list of Covid-19 symptoms.

Fever, constant pain in the head and throat, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, and an elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in people infected with Omicron. In addition to these symptoms, it is important to be suspicious of Covid-19 infection if it presents itself fatigue — pointed out in studies as an early sign of Omicron variant infection and which has been confounded with other conditions. Muscle aches throughout the body is also common. It is a sign that the body is trying to fight the virus. Loss of appetite may appear. Studies indicate that this is a recurrent symptom among patients infected by the Delta and Omicron variants. Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting are other symptoms that may arise. Although less common in Omicron, these symptoms can appear when accompanied by other signs of the viral infection, such as gastrointestinal complications, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell.

A number of studies show that Omicron is milder than other strains, which is largely due to the effect of immunity-boosting vaccines. Data from the UK states that three doses of vaccine are highly protective against hospitalization because of the variant, but two doses are not considered sufficient. The expert claims the strain is worse than a cold, but less lethal than other strains such as Delta and Alpha.

“Omicron contamination lasts less time. A third of cases recover within three days, compared to 15% with Delta. And currently, 70% of people with the variant recover within a week, as opposed to 44% of patients with Delta,” says Spector. He adds that some brain-related signs of the disease, such as mental confusion, appear to be less common with the new strain.

Despite this, new symptoms, such as night sweats and a scratchy throat, were associated with the infection: “Signs are much more common now with Omicron than with other variants. So sore throats are a really important symptom of the variant,” said the professor.