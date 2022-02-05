Searches for suspect of murdering two young women in Glória do Goitá reach the sixth day | Pernambuco

The joint operation to locate Édson Cândido Ribeiro, suspected of killing two young women in Glória do Goitá, in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco, reached its sixth day this Saturday (5). The search continues in the countryside of the city, where there are many forests and farms. It is the region where the man would have been seen for the last time, on Thursday (3).

The suspect’s family is trying to get him to turn himself in. The crimes took place at the beginning of the week and caused a commotion in the quiet town, which is 50 kilometers from Recife.

Edson, 35, has already been through the prison system for rape. He has been wanted since Monday (31), when 19-year-old Jailma Muniz da Silva was raped and stabbed to death. In addition to Jaílma’s death, Edson is suspected of the murder of Kauany Mayara Marques, 18, found dead on Tuesday (1st), in a city sewer.

2 of 5 Edson Cândido Ribeiro is suspected of killing two young women in Glória do Goitá — Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure Edson Cândido Ribeiro is suspected of killing two young women in Glória do Goitá – Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure

The Military Police maintains a team next to his family’s house to ensure the safety of relatives, after the mother’s house was invaded, on Thursday (3).

The population has helped the authorities in the search, which has many police officers, drones, cars, motorcycles and a helicopter, changing the routine of the peaceful city.

Police are also investigating whether it is Edson who appears in a video of security cameras chasing a woman in the early hours of Monday (31). The domestic worker Marinalva Santos managed to escape and filed a complaint with the police station.

A temporary arrest warrant was issued by the District of Glória de Goitá, which also authorized the official disclosure of Edson’s image.

3 of 5 Residents ran on dirt roads and difficult to access areas in search of a suspect — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Residents ran on mud roads and hard-to-reach areas in search of a suspect – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

4 of 5 House doors are closed in Glória do Goitá — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo House doors are closed in Glória do Goitá — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The routine of the residents of Glória do Goitá has completely changed. According to farmer Severino Joaquim Tavares, the entire population is afraid. “Who isn’t afraid of the guy who did what he did to the girls? The population is all afraid of him being loose,” he said.

Severino said that those who live in the city are now locking their doors, even in the morning. “Everyone. Even my wife is still locked up, afraid. She has to do things to earn her money and is scared to do it because at any moment he can attack someone else,” he noted.

Merchant Katiene Barros said that the population was dismayed by the violence against the two young women. “Terrible, because this is something that happened that makes everyone sad. Nobody ever expected this in this city here. We hope you arrest it as soon as possible,” she said.

Farmer Jacilene Silva said that, out of fear, her children do not want to go to school. “People are scared of it. Neither the boys want to go to school nor play in front of the house. Any different noise they want to run inside the house. Our lives are hell with it. We don’t even have peace anymore. It’s locked inside the house all the time,” she highlighted.

Searches for murder suspect in Glória do Goitá extend

The wanted’s mother said that Edson was imprisoned for six to eight years for a crime of rape, committed in Pombos, in Zona da Mata. The crime took place in September 2013. On Friday (4), the Court of Justice (TJPE) detailed the crimes committed by Édson Cândido Ribeiro, 35, subject to a new arrest warrant issued by the Judiciary (see video above).

Farmer Eliete Ribeiro asked her son to turn himself in and said she feared for her own safety and that her son would be killed before the authorities reached him.

Eliete said that if he knew where his son is, he would tell the authorities. Despite the appeal and the desire for the boy’s arrest, the farmer has been the target of the revolt of the residents of the city, with her other relatives.

The Military Police reported that the 21st BPM moved a vehicle to stay 24 hours a day guarding her house and other relatives of the suspect.

5 of 5 Jailma Muniz da Silva (left) and Kauany Mayara Marques da Silva (right) were killed in Glória do Goitá — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp Jailma Muniz da Silva (left) and Kauany Mayara Marques da Silva (right) were killed in Glória do Goitá – Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp

Every day, Jailma Muniz da Silva prepared a bottle of coffee and a snack to take to her mother and brother, who work on the lemon plantation in the rural area of ​​Glória do Goitá. On Monday (31), relatives noticed that the young woman was taking a long time to arrive.

Her body was found less than a kilometer from the house where the family lives on Monday morning. The police were called and, since then, searches have been carried out in the forest area, which is a region of difficult access, in search of the perpetrator of the murder.

On the same day, the disappearance of 18-year-old Kauany Mayara Marques da Silva came to light. She disappeared on Saturday (29) and, on Tuesday (1st), residents found her body in a manhole, inside a pipe, in an area where there was a lot of vegetation.

On Wednesday (2), the Civil Police confirmed that the corpse, in an advanced state of decomposition, was from Kauany. The young woman’s funeral took place on Thursday (3), at the Santo Amaro Cemetery, in Recife.