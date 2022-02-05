See how to declare Covid-19 exams in the Income Tax – 05/02/2022 – Mercado

Covid-19 diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals, clinics and laboratories in 2021 may be deducted from the 2022 Income Tax. The possibility of deducting expenses with Covid tests in the declaration, however, does not include those carried out in pharmacies, even with invoice, informed the Federal Revenue.

The 2022 Income Tax returns can be sent from the beginning of March, on a date that will still be released by the IRS.

The taxpayer must have proof of payment for tests carried out in hospitals, clinics and laboratories, if requested by the tax authorities, and be careful to correctly declare the amount paid, in addition to the CNPJ number of the clinic, hospital or laboratory so as not to fall into the mesh. slim. The step by step is the same for declaring other medical expenses.

When you make the declaration, the Revenue program shows which is the most advantageous model, whether simplified or complete. According to the complete model, the deductions allowed by law that are declared by the taxpayer affect the amount of tax payable or refund receivable. There is no limit to the amount to be declared for health expenditures, but failures to inform these expenses are usually among the main reasons that lead the taxpayer to the fine mesh.

The taxpayer can also deduct expenses with education (official education), and with dependents, for example, but both are deductions with an annual limit.

Here’s how to declare the Covid-19 exam in the Income Tax:

When filling in the declaration, open the “Payments made” form in the left corner of the screen. Each exam must be declared separately

To indicate that the payment was made to a hospital, clinic or laboratory, select the code “21 – Hospitals, clinics and laboratories in Brazil”

Inform the name of the establishment that took the exam and the CNPJ number that appears on the invoice or test receipt

Fill in the “value” field with the price paid in the test

If the medical insurance company reimbursed the exam, fill in the “non-deductible installment/refunded amount” field and inform the refunded amount

Click “OK”

The IRS recommends that proof of all declared payments be kept in physical or digital form for at least five years.

The taxpayer must also inform if the expense is yours or a dependent that appears in the IR statement.

skyrocketing prices

In São Paulo, Procon registered a minimum price of the PCR test in the amount of R$ 178. The maximum found by the inspection task force in January was R$ 385. The variation led the agency to set up a task force to inspect laboratories and pharmacies for abusive prices.

The government announced this week that the declaration will also serve as proof of life for INSS policyholders, such as retirees and beneficiaries of the BPC (Continued Benefit Benefit).