See how to simulate the value of the FGTS withdrawal in 2022 via app

Yadunandan Singh 4 mins ago Business Comments Off on See how to simulate the value of the FGTS withdrawal in 2022 via app 0 Views

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a kind of savings created for workers hired under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), that is, with a formal contract.

With each new job opportunity, the worker gains a new account in the FGTS. Monthly, the employer must deposit an amount equivalent to 8% of the employee’s salary. Over time, the values ​​accumulate, generating savings.

See also: CAIXA releases two FGTS withdrawals with additional R$50 to R$2,900

Although the amounts added over time are the worker’s right, withdrawal can only occur in specific situations provided for by law. Retirement, dismissal without just cause and financing of their own are some of them.

However, there is a modality that allows workers to withdraw annually part of the balance available in their accounts at the FGTS in the month of your birthday. The so-called birthday withdrawal is optional, and due to this, it must be adhered to by the interested worker.

How to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal

The interested worker must join the modality through the “Meu FGTS” app or through the website of the Federal Savings Bank. However, if you want to have the withdrawal released in the same year, it is necessary to join it until the last business day of the month in which you have a birthday.

It is worth noting that the worker who opts for the birthday withdrawal loses the right to withdraw the FGTS in full upon unjustified dismissal. In this case, the worker can only receive a termination fine of 40% of the amount accumulated during the employment contract.

However, it is possible to return to withdrawal-withdrawal, that is, to the traditional modality of FGTS, two years or 24 months after the move. Therefore, the migration to the Anniversary Loot will be considered until the 1st day of the 25th month of the request.

FGTS birthday withdrawal amount

In general, the value of the birthday withdrawal will depend on the amount that the worker has available in his fund accounts. It is still possible to benefit from an additional installment. See in the table:

Balance ranges in BRLwithdrawal percentageadditional installment
Up to BRL 500.0050%_
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.0040%BRL 50
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.0030%BRL 150
BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.0020%BRL 650
BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.0015%BRL 1,150
BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.0010%BRL 1,900
Above 20,000.015%BRL 2,900

However, if you prefer, the worker can simulate the amount he will receive with the modality through the application. See how below:

  1. Access the Anniversary Withdrawal option;
  2. Tap on “Simulate Anniversary Withdrawal amount”.
  3. The amount you are entitled to receive will appear on the screen.

When to withdraw the FGTS in the birthday withdrawal mode?

The adherent worker can withdraw the FGTS for the birthday withdrawal from the first day of the month in which you have a birthday. The values ​​are available until the last business day of the month following the release.

In this way, workers born in February, for example, can withdraw the FGTS by the modality until April 30th. Check out the release schedule below:

Birthday month Deadline for partial withdrawal of FGTS
JanuaryFrom January 4th to March 31st
FebruaryFrom February 1st to April 30th
MarchFrom March 1st to May 31st
AprilFrom April 1st to June 30th
MayFrom May 3 to July 31
JuneFrom June 1st to August 31st
JulyFrom July 1st to September 30th
AugustFrom August 2nd to October 31st
SeptemberFrom September 1st to November 30th
OctoberFrom October 1st to December 31st
NovemberFrom November 1st to January 31st, 2023
DecemberFrom December 1st to February 28th, 2023

Who can join the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

All workers who have a formal contract with a positive balance in the FGTS. However, it is necessary to make the withdrawal option in the aforementioned channels.

See what success is on the Internet:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

IR 2022: How to declare Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and the virtual world in investments, taxpayers who apply …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved