See how to simulate the value of the FGTS withdrawal in 2022 via app

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a kind of savings created for workers hired under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), that is, with a formal contract.

With each new job opportunity, the worker gains a new account in the FGTS. Monthly, the employer must deposit an amount equivalent to 8% of the employee’s salary. Over time, the values ​​accumulate, generating savings.

Although the amounts added over time are the worker’s right, withdrawal can only occur in specific situations provided for by law. Retirement, dismissal without just cause and financing of their own are some of them.

However, there is a modality that allows workers to withdraw annually part of the balance available in their accounts at the FGTS in the month of your birthday. The so-called birthday withdrawal is optional, and due to this, it must be adhered to by the interested worker.

How to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal

The interested worker must join the modality through the “Meu FGTS” app or through the website of the Federal Savings Bank. However, if you want to have the withdrawal released in the same year, it is necessary to join it until the last business day of the month in which you have a birthday.

It is worth noting that the worker who opts for the birthday withdrawal loses the right to withdraw the FGTS in full upon unjustified dismissal. In this case, the worker can only receive a termination fine of 40% of the amount accumulated during the employment contract.

However, it is possible to return to withdrawal-withdrawal, that is, to the traditional modality of FGTS, two years or 24 months after the move. Therefore, the migration to the Anniversary Loot will be considered until the 1st day of the 25th month of the request.

FGTS birthday withdrawal amount

In general, the value of the birthday withdrawal will depend on the amount that the worker has available in his fund accounts. It is still possible to benefit from an additional installment. See in the table:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

However, if you prefer, the worker can simulate the amount he will receive with the modality through the application. See how below:

Access the Anniversary Withdrawal option; Tap on “Simulate Anniversary Withdrawal amount”. The amount you are entitled to receive will appear on the screen.

When to withdraw the FGTS in the birthday withdrawal mode?

The adherent worker can withdraw the FGTS for the birthday withdrawal from the first day of the month in which you have a birthday. The values ​​are available until the last business day of the month following the release.

In this way, workers born in February, for example, can withdraw the FGTS by the modality until April 30th. Check out the release schedule below:

Birthday month Deadline for partial withdrawal of FGTS January From January 4th to March 31st February From February 1st to April 30th March From March 1st to May 31st April From April 1st to June 30th May From May 3 to July 31 June From June 1st to August 31st July From July 1st to September 30th August From August 2nd to October 31st September From September 1st to November 30th October From October 1st to December 31st November From November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December From December 1st to February 28th, 2023

Who can join the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

All workers who have a formal contract with a positive balance in the FGTS. However, it is necessary to make the withdrawal option in the aforementioned channels.