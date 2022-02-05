See how to update the registration within the Caixa Tem application

The vast majority of benefits offered by the government are paid through the app box has which, in recent years, has developed and improved a lot. Currently, this app offers services like bill payment, loans, savings and transfers.

However, to have access to all the functions available in the app, the registration must be updated, this can be done for free and in a few minutes.

To access the application, the cell phone must be connected to the internet, in addition, it is important that the user has an identity document in hand. See the step-by-step procedure below:

Log in to the Caixa Tem app; Click on the option “Update your registration”. If you already have the documents in hand, click on “I understand, let’s get started”; Then confirm your territorial data, for example the address, if it is correct, click on “Yes, it is correct”. If it is an old address, go to “My address has changed” and make the changes. After that, inform if you were born in Brazil or not. After this procedure, click on “next”; Then fill in your income information and click “next” again; Then confirm the data filled in, if there are no errors, tap “confirm”; Finalize your registration by sending the photos of your document.

When the data is updated, the app has up to 48 hours to unlock the functions. If the completion of the update is not 100%, go to a Caixa branch so that they can help you with this update and with the authorization of the device.