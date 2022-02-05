Senate should have at least eight new senators as of 2023, survey points out | Elections 2022

Eight of the 27 senators at the end of their term (10% of the total of 81 in the Senate) should not seek re-election in October this year, according to a survey carried out by the g1 with the parliamentarians’ offices.

According to the survey, carried out this week, the majority of senators whose terms are ending (15 of the 27) say they will try to be reelected. Four have not yet decided.

What does a Senator do?

Unlike the House, Senate terms last eight years. But House elections also take place every four years. With each election, the Senate alternately renews one-third and two-thirds of the 81 seats.

This year, the election will be for a third of the seats, one from each unit of the federation – that is, 27 seats.

The system for election to the Senate is the majority system—the candidate with the most votes in each state is elected. In the Chamber, the system of choice is proportional.

THE STRUGGLE FOR THE SENATE IN THIS YEAR’S ELECTION They will seek re-election to the Senate Will not run for reelection Haven’t announced yet if they will compete Acir Gurgacz (PDT-RO) Dario Berger (MDB-SC) José Serra (PSDB-SP) Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) Elmano Ferrer (PP-PI) Reguffe (Can-DF) Alvaro Dias (Pode-PR) Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA) Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) Maria do Carmo Alves (DEM-SE) Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES) Fernando Collor (PROS-AL) Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB) Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) Katia Abreu (PP-TO) Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) Lasier Martins (Pode-RS) Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) Luiz do Carmo (MDB-GO) Mailza Gomes (PP-AC) Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) Romario (PL-RJ) Telmário Mota (PROS-RR) Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT)

Of the eight senators who are not expected to run for reelection in 2022, four say they will not run for the Senate or any other term: Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE); Maria do Carmo Alves (DEM-SE); Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB); and Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE).

Fernando Bezerra Coelho, former leader of the governments Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro in the Senate, will dedicate himself to the campaign of his son Miguel Coelho, current mayor of Petrolina (PE), for the government of Pernambuco.

He resigned as leader of the Bolsonaro government last December, after seeking a nomination for the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and coming in last in the vote, with the support of only seven fellow senators.

Fernando Bezerra steps down as government leader in the Senate

According to Maria do Carmo Alves’ advice, the senator will continue to act in politics, but will not run for an elective term.

After an interim period, Nilda Gondim definitively assumed the chair that became vacant with the death by Covid-19 of José Maranhão (MDB-PB), of whom she was an alternate.

Mother of fellow senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo, the congresswoman should act in Veneziano’s possible campaign for the government of Paraíba.

Former governor of Ceará for three times and, in his second term as senator, Tasso Jereissati has said that he will not run in this year’s elections.

Roberto D’Avila interviews Tasso Jereissati

The toucan even put his name in the PSDB primaries to try to be the party’s candidate for the presidency, but he gave up in favor of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, later defeated by João Doria, governor of São Paulo, in the primaries of the PSDB

In Ceará, the current governor Camilo Santana (PT), a political opponent of Tasso, is the main name in the Senate race.

The survey also found that they should participate in this year’s elections, but in search of another role: Dário Berger (MDB-SC), who will try to run the government of Santa Catarina; Elmano Férrer (PP-PI), who will run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies; and Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), current MDB pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) has not decided whether he will contest the elections, but the PT in Pará has already defined that federal deputy Beto Faro (PT-PA) will be the candidate for the Senate.

At g1, senator Elmano Férrer explained that the decision to launch himself in the Chamber of Deputies is part of an arrangement by the parties that oppose the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT). In polls, the PT appears as the favorite for the only seat this year for the state Senate.

“The construction of my candidacy was discussed within this process, seeking a composition that makes possible a political project with the potential to transform our state. There is understanding for the dispute of a candidacy for federal deputy”, declared Férrer.

Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES) is inclined to run for re-election to the Senate, but has not yet declared her intention to participate in the elections.

Veteran José Serra (PSDB-SP), who turns 80 in March, resumed his mandate this week after taking a leave of absence to take care of his health. Sought by g1, the senator’s office reported that he has not yet decided whether to contest this year’s elections.

Reguffe (Pode-DF) has been considering the possibility of running for the government of the Federal District, but has not yet decided whether he will try the local Executive or whether he will plead another eight years in the Senate.