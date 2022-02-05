Sergeant who killed black neighbor by mistaking him for a thief will be charged with intentional murder

RIO – The sergeant of the navy Aurelius Alves Bezerra, who on Wednesday night, 2, killed a neighbor with three shots after claiming to have mistaken him for a robber, in front of the building where they lived, in Sao Goncalo (RJ) will be accused by the Public Ministry of Rio (MP-RJ) of intentional (intentional) murder. The Civil Police had concluded a felony (unintentional) crime. This change was announced during the custody hearing of the case, held this Friday, 4th, in which the Justice kept Bezerra detained and transformed the arrest in flagrante detention into preventive detention. The change request was made by the Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office said that it requires the conversion of the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive detention. In addition, it understands that the conduct imputed to the custodian does not conform to the capitulation imputed by the police authority, that is, article 121, §3 of the CP, since who does not understand that such conduct is culpable”, wrote Judge Ariadne Villela Lopes, from the 5th Criminal Court, responsible for the hearing.

Bezerra was inside his car, stopped in front of the gate of the condominium where he lives, on Rua Capitão Juvenal Figueiredo, in the Colubandê neighborhood, around 11 pm on Wednesday. As the remote control was not working, he was waiting for the woman to open the gate to store his car in the garage. Meanwhile, Durval Teófilo Filho, a 38-year-old black man, walked up to the car. He returned from work as a stocker in a supermarket and went to the same condominium as Bezerra, where he lived. As I was getting home, I rummaged through my backpack in search of my house key.