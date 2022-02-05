Sergeant who killed neighbor in RJ will be arrested and must answer for intentional murder, according to the MP | Rio de Janeiro

THAT, aware of his constitutional rights, including to remain silent, the declarant informs that yesterday, 02FEB2022, around 11 pm he was arriving at his residence located at Rua Capitão Juvenal Figueiredo, nº 1520, Colubandê, Sao Goncalo/RJ THAT, the declarant was returning from a trip he would have taken to Maranhão. THAT, the declarant stopped with his black Chevrolet Celta car in front of the gate of his condominium. THAT, the declarant was unable to open the gate, as his control would be defective, so he contacted the manager to ask her to open the gate, but was informed that she could not open it because she would also be out of control, in view of the fact the declarant called a neighbor and he was going to open the garage door. THAT, the declarant emphasizes that there is no doorman in the condominium. THAT, the declarant believes that he stood in front of the gate for approximately 5 minutes until, from inside the vehicle, he had his attention turned to a man who was coming from behind the car, more precisely crossing the street, apparently heading towards the car, at passenger side, so the declarant, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, turned around and drew his .40 caliber Taurus pistol and pointed it at this man, now identified as DURVAL TEÓFILO FILHO. THAT, the declarant believed that he would be robbed, as DURVAL was touching something in the region of the waist, which he believed to be a firearm, therefore, to repress the imminent unjust aggression that he believed would happen, the declarant fired 3 (three) shots with your pistol. THAT, due to being armed, it became imperative to anticipate, otherwise the declarant could be victimized. THAT, the shooting took place from inside the car and with the windows closed. THAT, after the shot, he saw that DURVAL fell to the ground, so he got out of the car and approached DURVAL. THAT, the deponent asked if DURVAL was armed, to which he was answered that he was not. THAT, the deponent looked at DURVAL’s hands where he saw nothing suspicious, not knowing how to identify what DURVAL was holding. THAT DURVAL said he was also a resident of the condominium. THAT, faced with the fact, he asked the neighbors for help so that he could help DURVAL. THAT, DURVAL was taken to the Alberto Torres State Hospital, where he died. THAT, the declarant informs that because his car has a dark film on the windows and because it is raining, he was not able to see precisely what DURVAL was holding. THAT, the declarant did not know DURVAL and does not remember having seen him in the condominium. THAT, the declarant lives with his wife and informs that both do not have or have had any contact or any interpersonal problems with DURVAL or his family members. THAT in the locality there is a high incidence of theft crimes. THAT drug users usually stay around the locality.