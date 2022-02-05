Sergeant who killed neighbor in RJ will be arrested and must answer for intentional murder, according to the MP | Rio de Janeiro

THE Judge Ariadne Villela Lopes, of the 5th Criminal Court, granted the request of the Public Ministry and converted into preventive the arrest in flagrante delicto of Aurélio.
By the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station, the soldier was indicted for manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill.
At the hearing, however, the Public Prosecutor’s Office informed the Court that it understands that the correct classification is willful murderthat is, with intent.
“The Public Prosecutor’s Office said that: it requires the conversion of the arrest in flagrante in preventive detention. In addition, it understands that the conduct imputed to the custodian does not conform to the capitulation imputed by the police authority, that is, article 121, §3 of the CP, since it does not understand such conduct to be culpable”, says the judge’s order.
Military says he fired to ‘suppress unjust imminent aggression’
In testimony, the sergeant stated that he shot ”to quell the impending unjust aggression that I believed would happen”.
The soldier was at the Homicide Police Station at 7:45 am on Thursday (3), just over nine hours after the crime, late Wednesday night (2).
Durval’s body will be buried this Friday afternoon (4).
Other testimonial highlights
In one version of the term, Aurélio appeared as a “victim”. The Civil Police explained that this happened because, in the first record, at first, he claimed that it was self-defense. “This has since been changed and he is now listed as the author,” police said. See the full statement at the end of the report.
Aurélio declared that he “had his attention turned to a man coming from behind the car” and that he “turned around and drew his pistol”.
“The declarant [Aurélio] believed that I would be robbedas Durval was touching something in the region of the waist, which he believed to be a firearm”, declares the term.
“Due to the fact that he was armed, it became imperative to anticipate, otherwise the deponent could be victimized”, continues the document.
The soldier also told officers that his car has dark film on the windows. “Because it was raining, he couldn’t see precisely what Durval was holding.”
VIDEO: see the moment a man is killed by a neighbor in São Gonçalo
Victim went to live in condominium to escape violence
The man who was killed by his neighbor, on his doorstep, left the community of Capote, in São Gonçalo, 12 years ago, and bought an apartment in the city in search of more security.
Durval worked as a lyricist on a Petrobras platform and was currently employed as a supermarket repositor.
‘It was racism’, says widow
Luziane Teófilo, Durval’s wife, said she heard the shots. She further states that the husband died because he was black.
“My daughter, who is 6 years old, was waiting for him. Immediately she looked out the window and said it was her father,” she narrated.
Luciane was taken to the hospital. “The doctor told me that he had been shot by a neighbor who mistook him for a bandit. This upset me. I never thought this would happen to a neighbor of ours,” she said.
“Seeing the cameras, listening to the deputy’s speech and from what the neighbors are saying, I’m sure that this happened because he is black. Even though they said he was a resident of the condominium, the neighbor didn’t want to know. For me, it was racism, yes,” said the widow.
Pain and indignation are the feelings of Fabiana Teófilo, sister of Durval Teófilo.
“What happened was cowardice, because my brother was a worker. My brother never touched anything from anyone. He always left home early. My mother raised three children on her own and none of them went the wrong way. He was the only brother I had and does something like that happen? Does he take my brother’s life? Are you going to say it’s self-defense? Has no way. My brother didn’t have a gun, my brother came from work, he came from work. He arrived home at eleven at night,” Fabiana said.
“Could it be a white man walking around and rummaging through his backpack, had my brother been shot three times? And him saying that he was a resident of the condominium? Will be? I doubt it. I doubt it a lot”, asks Fabiana.
In a statement, the Brazilian Navy says that “it became aware of the occurrence involving one of its soldiers, in São Gonçalo-RJ, and informs that it is collaborating with the responsible bodies for the elucidation of the fact”.
“MB regrets what happened and sympathizes with the victim’s relatives”, adds the text.
Read the soldier’s full statement
Name: AURELIO ALVES BEZERRA
THAT, aware of his constitutional rights, including to remain silent, the declarant informs that yesterday, 02FEB2022, around 11 pm he was arriving at his residence located at Rua Capitão Juvenal Figueiredo, nº 1520, Colubandê, Sao Goncalo/RJ THAT, the declarant was returning from a trip he would have taken to Maranhão. THAT, the declarant stopped with his black Chevrolet Celta car in front of the gate of his condominium. THAT, the declarant was unable to open the gate, as his control would be defective, so he contacted the manager to ask her to open the gate, but was informed that she could not open it because she would also be out of control, in view of the fact the declarant called a neighbor and he was going to open the garage door. THAT, the declarant emphasizes that there is no doorman in the condominium. THAT, the declarant believes that he stood in front of the gate for approximately 5 minutes until, from inside the vehicle, he had his attention turned to a man who was coming from behind the car, more precisely crossing the street, apparently heading towards the car, at passenger side, so the declarant, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, turned around and drew his .40 caliber Taurus pistol and pointed it at this man, now identified as DURVAL TEÓFILO FILHO. THAT, the declarant believed that he would be robbed, as DURVAL was touching something in the region of the waist, which he believed to be a firearm, therefore, to repress the imminent unjust aggression that he believed would happen, the declarant fired 3 (three) shots with your pistol. THAT, due to being armed, it became imperative to anticipate, otherwise the declarant could be victimized. THAT, the shooting took place from inside the car and with the windows closed. THAT, after the shot, he saw that DURVAL fell to the ground, so he got out of the car and approached DURVAL. THAT, the deponent asked if DURVAL was armed, to which he was answered that he was not. THAT, the deponent looked at DURVAL’s hands where he saw nothing suspicious, not knowing how to identify what DURVAL was holding. THAT DURVAL said he was also a resident of the condominium. THAT, faced with the fact, he asked the neighbors for help so that he could help DURVAL. THAT, DURVAL was taken to the Alberto Torres State Hospital, where he died. THAT, the declarant informs that because his car has a dark film on the windows and because it is raining, he was not able to see precisely what DURVAL was holding. THAT, the declarant did not know DURVAL and does not remember having seen him in the condominium. THAT, the declarant lives with his wife and informs that both do not have or have had any contact or any interpersonal problems with DURVAL or his family members. THAT in the locality there is a high incidence of theft crimes. THAT drug users usually stay around the locality.
There being nothing else, he ordered the Police Authority to close this Term which, having been read and found to be in order, he signs with the Victim.