slimming tea that caused death from hepatitis is banned in Brazil

THE National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released this Friday (4) an alert about products with the 50 Slimming Herbs. According to the agency, 50 Herbs Slimming it is banned in the country since 2020 for not being regularized as medicine. The trade in products with therapeutic properties not authorized by Anvisa is a clandestine activity.

A 42-year-old woman died yesterday morning (3), in São Paulo, after ingesting a compound with 50 herbs that promises weight loss. The woman, who had no previous health problems, suffered an irreversible liver injury and needed an urgent transplant. Even after undergoing surgery and receiving a new liver, the patient’s body rejected the transplanted organ and she died.

According to Anvisa, some of the ingredients of the supposed weight loss product are authorized for use only in medicines, such as herbal medicines, and not in food supplements and also cannot be classified as food. Among these components are the leather hat, mackerel, douradinha, parrilha parrilha, carobinha, senna, dandelion, ironwood and gotu kola.

In its alert, Anvisa explains that “any product with therapeutic properties, for example, with the promise of weight loss, can only be marketed in Brazil with Anvisa’s authorization”. In addition, the sale of this type of product can only take place in pharmacies or drugstores, since substances with therapeutic properties are considered medicines.

The agency provides information on products that are banned and registered as medicines. To find out if a product is prohibited by Anvisa, access this link. To find out if a product is registered as a medicine, the link is here.