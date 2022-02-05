Son poisons father to access Bitcoin wallet worth R$ 2.1 million

Liam Ghershony, 24, confessed to having put a benzodiazepine (a class of medication used to treat anxiety) in his father’s tea so he could access a Bitcoin wallet worth US$ 400,000 (R$ 2.1 million). His father was hospitalized for four days and is doing well. The case took place in Maryland, United States. The information is from iG.











According to the Washington Post, the boy left a note next to his unconscious father that said: “It didn’t have to be this way. I will give you the best retirement.”

The police found Liam’s father after they were called by one of the man, who was surprised by his disappearance.

He was rescued and taken to a hospital in the region, where he stayed for four days and received treatment for severe dehydration and acute organ dysfunction (when an organ or system is damaged).

Upon being arrested, Liam reported that he is a user of cocaine and some drugs that make up the benzodiazepine.

He taught his father to invest in cryptocurrencies, but had access to his investment portfolio blocked when he became a drug user.

Judge David Lease convicted Liam of attempted murder.

The boy was arrested and will be transferred to a rehabilitation clinic after four months in detention.