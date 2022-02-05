Sony has $10 billion for acquisitions: See possible purchase options

The company should maintain the strategy of investing in small and medium-sized studios

Officially announced last Monday (31), the purchase of Bungie by Sony should not be the only move of the type that the company will make in 2022. The CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), Jim Ryan, says that the company already plans a new expansion of PlayStation Studios and, according to TweakTown, she has a budget of $10 billion set aside just for that.

According to the website, the figure covers Sony as a whole, and is not necessarily reserved only for the purchase of development studios or those working in the game area. However, as the sector has been essential for the Japanese manufacturer in recent years, it is to be expected that much of the money can be used by SIE.

While $10 billion doesn’t even come close to the $68.7 billion Microsoft will invest in Activision Blizzard, the value still gives room for considerable purchasesas we can see from the market value of some of the industry giants:

Electronic Arts – US$ 37 billion;

– US$ 37 billion; Take-Two Interactive – US$ 25 billion (after the purchase of Zynga );

– US$ 25 billion (after the purchase of ); Bandai Namco : US$ 15 billion;

: US$ 15 billion; Embracer Group ( THQ Nordic ): US$ 15 billion;

( ): US$ 15 billion; Ubisoft : US$ 7 billion;

: US$ 7 billion; Konami : US$ 6 billion;

: US$ 6 billion; Square Enix : US$ 6 billion;

: US$ 6 billion; capcom : US$ 5 billion;

: US$ 5 billion; SEGA: $4 billion.

Sony should focus on small and medium studios

While Sony’s budget theoretically allowed it to invest in big names like Capcom and SEGA, most likely it will focus on small and medium sized studios. In addition to having to pay the estimated market value of each company, it would still have to invest an additional amount to convince its shareholders that the deal is worth it. In 2021, the company followed precisely this strategy, investing in names such as housemarque, bluepoint, Nixxes Software and Valkyrie Entertainment.



While the Japanese company has the option of borrowing or offering its shares as a way to make larger acquisitions, that would hardly be approved by its board of directors. Currently, the Japanese company has an estimated debt of US$ 2 trillion (as shown by the Wall Street Journal)which is substantially higher than the $58 billion owed by Microsoft, for example.

According to the financial report released by the company in June 2021, it had long-term debt of $773.29 billion and $1.32 trillion in current debt. With $1.79 trillion in cash at the timethe company would, in practice, have a net debt equivalent to US$ 305.88 billion.

While the company’s acquisition strategy remains open, the fact is that it (and other names in the industry) should continue their consolidation strategy this year. Who should stay out of this wave is Nintendo, which recently reinforced its position as prefer to reinforce their internal studios and grow organically than to expand by buying other companies.

Source: TweakTown